10 entrepreneurs earn $5,000 grants from Anne Arundel County

Ten companies have completed an Anne Arundel mentorship program for small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses that comes with a $5,000 grant.
The Inclusive Ventures Program, run through Anne Arundel Economic Development, included seven weeks of classes led by business consultant Will Holmes, a recruiter for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Members of the first class also had consultations with legal, human resources and accounting experts provided by Economic Development.
At the final meeting on Wednesday, each participant presented business growth plans. Each entrepreneur received a $5,000 grant can be used for working capital.
Participating businesses were:
- Alieu Kamara, AmaraTech IT Solutions, Laurel
- Sandra Torres, Cake Artista, Edgewater
- Eugenia Harris, Calming Mind Massage, Severn
- Victoria Buggs, Center for Health Educators and Safety Specialists, Glen Burnie
- Hiromi Fueoka, Kyori Dental Lab, Glen Burnie
- Joseph Misero, Miss Plum’s Farm Stand, Churchton
- Andrea Moragues, MuralizeIt Interiors, Annapolis
- Jeanette Kreuzburg, Soloday Marketing and Development, Millersville
- Liliane Badawu, The Braiding Palace, Glen Burnie
- Kyle Williams, Tunnel Vision, Severn
- AAEDC plans on convening another IVP cohort in the fall. For information, visit aaedc.org/minority-business/.
