Annapolis Towne Center adds True Food Kitchen, Tuscan Prime restaurants

Two new restaurants are coming to Annapolis Town Center, one with a menu driven by a nationally known celebrity doctor and the other by an Annapolis company branching out to a new concept.
True Food Kitchen announced Monday that it will open on July 16, the latest expansion of the chain based on the dietary principles of Dr. Andrew Weil.
Weil has published a number of books on diet, aging and health and opened the restaurant based on his anti-inflammatory diet in 2008 with a partner. They sold the restaurant in 2017 to Centerbridge Partners, a New York-based investment firm. Other investors include Oprah Winfrey.
The kitchen and bar in Annapolis will feature a menu of seasonal offerings rooted in wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that Weil has health benefits.
True Food Kitchen will open its location in Annapolis Town Center with its summer menu, which will feature seasonal ingredients and signature dishes and drinks for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
The 6,675 square foot restaurant will consist of a dining room, open kitchen and full-service bar, as well as a private dining room and covered patio.
With hospitality jobs currently hard to fill, the restaurant will kick off a three week, in-person job fair at 1910 Towne Center Blvd. today to hire 130 cooks, hosts, bartenders, servers and dishwashers. For information, visit truefoodkitchen.com/annapolis.
This fall, Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar will open at the center, taking the spot vacated last year with the closure of Paladar Rum Bar. It is the newest concept by the Monte Restaurant Development Group, an Annapolis based company that owns Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and Squisito Pizza and Pasa location in Annapolis and across Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Tennessee.
The company is owned by Michele and Gennaro DiMeo.
The new brand will feature prime steaks and chops and modern Italian cuisine, as well as specialty items like a tiramisu milkshake and a carousel of profiteroles, the company said.