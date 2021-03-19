Forty restaurants will offer discounted breakfast, lunch and dinner menus this weekend to kick off Annapolis Restaurant Week.
Restaurants can offer fixed two-course breakfast, two-course lunch and three-course dinner options. Some locations are offering carryout ordering and to-go drinks to make up for reduced seating capacity and address concerns among some patrons who might still be wary of eating indoors.
The event, hosted by Downtown Annapolis Partnership, lasts from Saturday to March 28. This is the 13th restaurant week held in the city. Last year’s event was held in early March just before the pandemic struck.
Indoor dining capacity restrictions have been slackened in the city and county, but a six-foot distancing rule between tables still limits owners. Masks, hand-washing and social distancing are still required in the city. Patrons are encouraged to book tables in advance for the busy week.
Any chance to introduce new customers to his restaurant — especially at a reduced price point — is a welcome opportunity, said Joe McGovern, co-owner of Stan and Joe’s Saloon.
McGovern said the pandemic has forced the saloon to adapt its menu beyond typical pub fare, but in return, new regulars have flocked to the West Street establishment, which has helped them weather a rough winter. He hopes that trend continues this week as restaurant owners brace for the final few weeks of cooler temperatures before spring breaks and outdoor seating once again becomes the norm.
“If people are nervous of the COVID, which is completely understandable, they can take some of this food home,” he said. “Any opportunity to get people out and spending a little money is helping right now because we’re all — even though it’s 2021 and we’re at 100% (capacity) — we’re really not at 100%.”
Stan and Joe’s is offering a two-course lunch for $15.99 and a three-course dinner for $28.99. A to-go special with an appetizer, two entrees, a dessert and two draft growlers is $50.
To help boost the restaurants’ business this month, Annapolis Downtown Partnership is hosting a new event called Annapolis Oyster Fest with oyster and beer deals at almost 20 local restaurants. The group is also holding a 100 dozen oysters giveaway contest. To enter, post a picture with oysters to Facebook or Instagram and use the hashtag #AnnapolisOysterFest.
The event is in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to raise funds for bay restoration projects, shell recycling, and oyster restoration efforts. It ends Sunday.
Check out the participating restaurants at .downtownannapolispartnership.org.
The week-long event also coincides with Maryland Day Weekend, which starts Friday. Through Sunday, the city is holding a mix of in-person and virtual events for Maryland Day Weekend, including a visit from the Pride of Baltimore II.
At Caliente Grill on Forest Drive, owner Roxana Rodriguez is preparing her large indoor space and outdoor patios for an influx of visitors this week. The restaurant has cut back on hours throughout the pandemic and reduced its menu to make ends meet. How well they do is partly dependent on the weather, Rodriguez said.
The restaurant will employ disposable menus and a QR code for easier ordering during the week. An emphasis on to-go orders will be a departure from previous years, she said.
“That’s something new and probably will give us a little more opportunity to increase sales.”
Latest Business
A full list of participating restaurants can be found at downtownannapolispartnership.org.