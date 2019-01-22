Anne Arundel Medical Center raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

Anne Arundel Medical Center announced Tuesday it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all employees, jumping ahead of a debate in this year’s General Assembly.

The Annapolis-based health system said the change will begin immediately and affect t about 1,100 of its 4,850 employees, who currently receive a minimum of $13 an hour.

“An investment in our workforce is an investment in the vitality of our health system,” said Julie McGovern, vice president and chief human resources officer.

The medical center’s main campus is in Annapolis, but has several outpatient centers in Bowie, Kent Island, Odenton and elsewhere.

The wage increase comes as the “Fight for $15” movement — which calls for an increase in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour — has reached the State House in Annapolis.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $10.10 per hour.

Legislation before the General Assembly would raise the minimum wage to $11 per hour later this year, then add $1 each year until reaching $15 in 2023. After that, the minimum wage would be indexed to the rate of inflation, so it would automatically increase.

The bill also would remove exemptions from paying farm workers and some young employees the minimum wage. The bill would allow any county to increase the minimum wage locally, as Montgomery County has.

Some pro-business groups are preparing for debates over the minimum wage, arguing it would hurt small businesses.

House Speaker Michael Busch and state Senate President Mike Miller, both Democrats, support raising the minimum wage, while Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has taken a dimmer view of the proposal.

He’s raised concerns that it could chase businesses to states with lower wages, and he’s questioned whether it might hurt workers more than it helps them.

