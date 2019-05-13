Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Health System announce plans to merge

Anne Arundel Medical Center has taken preliminary steps toward a merger with Doctors Community Health System, creating a new regional health care system covering Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

In a statement released Monday, the two hospitals said they are working toward a definitive agreement pending completion of a due diligence process and standard regulatory approval.

Anne Arundel Medical Center plans to invest $138 million over five years in the existing Doctors Community Health System campus and its IT infrastructure, expand inpatient and outpatient services, and launch programs that support the Prince George’s County Community Health Needs Assessment.

The hospitals are expected to complete a financial and fiscal review over the next 30 days and unveil a new name for the combined health system this summer.

Officials at AAMC declined to comment on the announcement but released a statement from the leaders of both partners.

“We determined that our counties share more than just a border, and we want to make the region in which we operate healthier as a whole,” said Victoria Bayless, president and CEO of AAMC. “Together, we believe that we can bring better care to the residents of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.”

Last year, Doctors Community Health Systems began looking for a partner to help strengthen its existing service and to continue to meet the needs of its patients and the Prince George’s County community.

Philip Down, CEO of the Lanham-based health system, said it chose Arundel Medical Center because it shares values of community service and quality care.

This story will be updated.

