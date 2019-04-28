Weekend Watch 4/26-4/28/19

Fells Point Maritime Heritage Festival

Until this year known as the Privateer Festival, this annual salute to Fells Point’s seafaring past offers plenty of food and drink, all sorts of vendors, two stages of entertainment (mostly musicians, and more than a few pirate-themed), a Rum Punch Tasting Stroll (3 p.m.-6 p.m., $10-$13), ship visits (on the schooners Lion of Baltimore and Panther) and all sorts of kid-friendly activities. Plus a lot of folks in pirate costumes (maybe yourself included?) and probably a parrot or two. You know, “Arrrr, Matey” and all that. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at Broadway Square, 801 S. Broadway. Free. fellspointmaritimefestival.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

The Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play, based on the teenage Holocaust victim’s “The Diary of a Young Girl” and revised in 1997 to include more of her writing and be more forthright about her Judaism, is being presented by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 S. Calvert St. As you watch, it’s worth remembering that, had she survived the Bergen-Belsen death camp, Anne Frank would have turned 90 in June. Performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through May 26 (except for April 28), 7:30 p.m. May 16 and 23. $17-$55. chesapeakeshakespeare.com.

Innovations 2019

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s 40th Anniversary Grande Season Finale features dance to a pair of works by Stravinsky, “The Firebird” and “Savoyan Nights,” the latter a progressive jazz version played by the Army’s Jazz Ambassadors. Also on the bill: “Italian Symphonette,” set to Mendelssohn’s music, and “Synchronicity,” a new work choreographed by Dianna Cuatto, set to music from New York composer Kevin Keller. 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St. in Annapolis. $31-$53. balletmaryland.org.

Pawject Runway

Athletes and other famous folks accompany some well-dressed (and adoptable) dogs and cats. Includes food and drink and a silent auction, all benefiting the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). Doors open 6 p.m. Saturday at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $35-$150. pawjectrunway.org.

Tesla

The veteran rockers will be bringing three decades of hits to Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place, including a “stripped-down acoustic set” of “5 Man Acoustical Jam,” their 1990 live album. Also appearing will be Red Reign and The Cringe. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $41.80. baltimoresoundstage.com.

Barber Violin Concerto & Beethoven 8

The Hopkins Symphony Orchestra closes its season with a program of music by Samuel Barber (Violin Concerto, Op. 14, with violinist Irina Muresanu), Beethoven (Symphony No. 8, Op. 93) and James Grant (“Entr'acte”). 8 p.m. Saturday at Shriver Hall on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus, 3400 N. Charles St. $6-$14. studentaffairs.jhu.edu/hso.

The Mahoney Brothers – Jukebox Heroes Live

Not the real Beatles, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Roy Orbison or Jerry Lee Lewis, but these impersonators may be the next-best thing. Part of the Maryland Concert Series. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at North County High School, 10 E. First Ave. in Glen Burnie. $10-$25. mdconcertseries.org.

Reisterstown Beer & Wine Festival

Sample offerings from some of Maryland’s finest breweries, wineries and distilleries, including Reckless Ale Works, Great Shoals Winery, il Dolce Winery, Twin Valley Distillers, Tenth Ward Distilling Company and Bullshine Distillery. Add in all sorts of artisans and lots of food to make the mood even more festive. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Village Center Road and Main Street in Reisterstown. $30-$40. clusterandvineevents.com/event.

Community Dinner

A “beer hour” (with appetizers) followed by a five-course dinner, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Maryland Food Bank. 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, 5001 Washington Blvd. in Halethorpe. $75. guinnessbrewerybaltimore.com.

Belvedere in Bloom

Live music, fresh flowers and produce, assorted crafts and food and drink specials — courtesy of the merchants at Belvedere Square, 529 E. Belvedere Ave., who are just as excited to welcome spring as you are. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. belvederesquare.com.

