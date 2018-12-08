Varsity roundup (Dec. 8): St. Frances advances to final at Gonzaga in boys basketball

Boys basketball

No. 1 St. Frances 66, Whitney Young (Ill.) 57: The Panthers (7-1) extended their 33-31 halftime lead in the second half to beat the Dolphins (5-1) in the semfinals of the Gonzaga D.C. Classic. St. Frances faces Abington (Pa.), a 68-62 winner over Episcopal (Texas), in today's championship at 5:45 p.m.

No. 9 Lake Clifton 71, Dunbar (D.C.) 50: Michael Gray and Armon Harried each scored 24 points to lead the Lakers (3-0-) past the Crimson Tide (2-1) in the Baltimore-D.C. Challenge at Theodore Roosevelt.

No. 15 Oakland Mills 64, Woodlawn 42: Daeshawn Eaton scored 21 points to lead the Scorpions (2-0) past the Warriors (0-1) in the IAABO Board 23 Challenge at CCBC-Catonsville.

Oakland Mills finished on a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter.

St. Vincent Pallotti 55, Riverdale Baptist 49: The Panthers (3-2) bounced back from an opening round loss to beat the Crusaders (0-3) at the Gonzaga D.C. Classic. Pallotti faces host Gonzaga, a 75-56 winner over Potomac (Va.), in today's fifth-place game at 2:15 p.m.

Girls

No. 2 Roland Park 88, Ossining (N.Y.) 78: The Reds (4-0) led 48-41 at the half and held off a late rally by the Pride (1-1) to win in the first round of the Art Turner Classic at Paul VI (Va.) Roland Park's Mir McLean and Ossining's Aubrey Griffin were name Co-Players of the Game. McLean finished with 21 points and Griffin had a game-high 44 points.

Sanford (Del.) 54, No. 3 McDonogh 43: The Warriors (2-0) put together a second-half comeback and finished on a 15-6 run to beat the Eagles (2-1) at the Art Turner Classic at Paul VI (Va.) McDonogh's AJ Davis and Sanford's Lauren Park-Lane were named Co-Players of the Game.

Elizabeth Seton 61, St. John's Catholic Prep 27: The Roadrunners (3-1) took a 39-11 lead in the first half and rolled past the Vikings (2-2) at the Art Turner Classic at Paul VI (Va.) St. John's-Catholic Prep's Kayla Cooper and Elizabeth Seton's Abby Carter were named Co-Players of the Game.