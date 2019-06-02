This week in Baltimore sports history (June 2-8): Ravens trade for QB Steve McNair, who leads them to division title

June 7, 2006: The Ravens acquire quarterback Steve McNair, 33, from the Tennessee Titans for a fourth-round draft pick. The NFL’s co-Most Valuable Player in 2003, McNair will lead Baltimore to a division title and first-round playoff loss in 2006 before retiring two years later. He is killed by his mistress in a murder-suicide in 2009.
June 6, 1998: Workers break through a wall in the new Ravens stadium to rescue a litter of kittens trapped there, without their mother, after a hole was repaired eight days ago. Two of the five kittens survived.
June 6, 1979: The Orioles select George “Storm” Davis, a 17-year-old right-hander, in the seventh round of baseball’s amateur draft. Four years later, Davis will win 13 games, plus Game 4 of the World Series for Baltimore’s world champs.
June 5, 1976: “A little dessert” is what Joe Deckert wants after winning the ninth annual Polish Sausage Eating contest on The Block. Deckert, 56, a beer truck worker from Highlandtown, consumes 18 sausages in one hour before a crowd of 500.
June 3, 1972: Pete Eldredge (Severn) scores four goals, including the game-winner, as underdog Virginia defeats Johns Hopkins, 13-12, in College Park for its first NCAA lacrosse championship.
June 7, 1959: Hoyt Wilhelm, the Orioles’ knuckleball pitcher, wins his 10th consecutive decision, 3-0, over the Athletics in Kansas City. Wilhelm, 36, does not allow any putouts in the outfield.
June 3, 1949: Joe Black (Morgan State) pitches a five-hitter — and holds Willie Mays hitless — as the Baltimore Elite Giants edge the Birmingham Black Barons, 4-3, in a Negro American League game at Bugle Field.
June 8, 1936: In a 3-2 International League victory over Montreal, two Orioles are robbed of home runs when their fly balls hit the arc lights atop Oriole Park. Lee Powers’ blast drops into the glove of a Royals outfielder; Bill Cissell’s shot falls into the outfield for a double.
Birthday
June 3, 1950: Jim Dwyer, an Orioles outfielder (1981-1988) whose 103 pinch hits rank 18th all time in baseball.