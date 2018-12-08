State basketball roundup (Dec. 7): Loyola Maryland women upended in three overtimes

Saint Francis Brooklyn made three free throws in the final 25 seconds of triple overtime Friday night to win, 75-70, over host Loyola University Maryland women's basketball team in the longest game played in program history.

Loyola never trailed during regulation, but with the score tied at 51-51, sophomore Delaney Connolly finished a layup to give the Greyhounds a two-point advantage with 17.9 seconds to play. The Terriers scored with 0.9 ticks left on the clock to force overtime, though.

Saint Francis won the opening tipoff of the first overtime period and converted a pair of free throws to earn its first lead of the game, 55-53. Junior Stephanie Karcz's layup tied the game for a sixth time, but a 5-0 run gave the Terriers their largest lead, 60-55. Connolly came in clutch after that, converting a pair of free throws before knocking down a trey to knot the game once again, at 60-60, and force a second overtime.

Although each team only scored two points in the second overtime period, Saint Francis came out firing in the third overtime. The Terriers used a 7-0 run to pull ahead 69-62 less than two minutes into play. Redshirt senior Bri Betz-White attempted to spark Loyola's comeback, picking up a steal and a fast-break layup, but the Terriers' layup regained their seven-point advantage with 1:38 to play.

Betz-White wasn't done though, as she knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Loyola's deficit to four, 71-67, with 1:10 to play. Saint Francis extended it back to five with a free throw before junior Alexis Gray's trey brought Loyola within two, 72-70, with 26 seconds to go. The Terriers converted their final three free throws to hold on to the win.

Betz-White scored a game-high 22 points, while freshman Taleah Dixon added 13 and Connolly contributed 12. Defensively, Karcz led all players with 12 rebounds and seven steals.

Navy 54, Air Force 47: The Mids (4-3) used a 20-8 run in the third quarter to pull away from the host Falcons (4-5).

Jennifer Coleman led Navy with 10 points and Riley Snyder had a game-high 20 points for Air Force. The Falcons have lost three of their last four games.