State basketball roundup (Nov. 24): UMBC men fall; Mount St. Mary's women top Towson

Sa'eed Nelson scored 18 points, Sam Iorio added 11, including a go-ahead 3 with 1.5 seconds left, and American University men's basketball rallied to beat host UMBC, 73-69, on Saturday.

UMBC tied it on Max Curran's layup with 11 seconds left before Iorio hit his wide-open 3 from the wing. UMBC turned it over on its next possession, and Nelson sealed it at the line.

Stacy Beckton Jr. added 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Eagles (3-1), who made 13 of 30 3-pointers and shot 50 percent.

Curran's dunk put the Retrievers up by 10 points early in the second half, but the Eagles rallied on an 11-3 run and Beckton's 3 tied it at 46 with 12:35 to go. Nelson's 3 capped a 10-2 run for a 62-57 American lead with 5:27 to play. Curran scored 20 points and Brandon Horvath had 14 for UMBC (4-3). K.J. Jackson had nine assists.

UMES 77, Central Pennsylvania 52: Ryan Andino scored 26 points on seven 3-pointers and the host Hawks (1-5) beat the USCAA Division II Knights (2-2). 77-52 on Saturday.

AJ Cheeseman added 20 points with four rebounds and three assists and Ahmad Frost had 10 points and three boards for the Hawks (1-5).

The Hawks shot 48 percent from the field overall compared to 34 percent for Central Penn. The Knights took 29 shots from beyond the arc but made only nine of them (24 percent).

Maryland-Eastern Shore scored first and led all the way, building to a 38-24 advantage before a 7-2 Central Penn surge in the final 2:37 cut it to 40-31 at halftime.

The Hawks opened the second half with a 12-2 run capped by a Gabriel Gyamfi layup to take a 52-35 lead with 12:38 to play. A Cheeseman dunk stretched it to 67-47 with 4:16 left. Noah Baylor scored 11 points with seven rebounds for the Knights.

Women

Mount St. Mary's 87, Towson 78: Freshman Michaela Harrison scored a career-high 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead the host Mount (2-3) past the Tigers (3-2).

Harrison went 10-for-19 from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range, one made 3-pointer shy of tying the school record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Mount St. Mary's jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led the entire game. The team total of 87 points was the most since January 2017, when the Mount scored 88 in an overtime loss at Saint Francis U. (Pa.)

Kionna Jeter had 27 points, including seven 3-pointers for Towson.

Boston College 73, Loyola Maryland 47: The Eagles (5-0) used a 21-9 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Greyhounds (0-5) at the Hawk Classic at Saint Joseph's.

Alexis Gray had 11 points and Bri Betz-White had 10 points for Loyola. Boston College remained unbeaten and had four Eagles in double figures in scoring for the game. Eagles' Emma Guy had a game-high 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Greyhounds were only able to score three points off of free throws in the third quarter before Gray's 3-pointer at the 3:43 mark. Gray made another 3-pointers following the Eagles' pair of free throws, but Boston College ended the frame with four-unanswered points to end the quarter with a 52-33 advantage.

Loyola faces host Saint Joseph's in today's consolation game at 2 p.m.