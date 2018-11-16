State basketballl roundup (Nov. 16): Joe Sherburne's 3s carry UMBC in OT

Joe Sherburne made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and UMBC beat Air Force, 77-72, in double overtime on Friday in the Bimini Jam in the Bahamas in men's college basketball.

Brandon Horvath's 3-pointer with 1:35 left in the second overtime gave the Retrievers a 71-69 lead and Max Curran scored on their next possession as Air Force went scoreless for nearly two minutes until Lavelle Scottie's 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

K.J. Jackson went 1-of-2 at the line, Air Force was off on a 3-pointer and Curran iced it with a dunk.

At the end of the first overtime, Ryan Swan was fouled shooting with 11.2 seconds left and made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it. UMBC's potential winning shot was an air ball.

Sid Tomes made a pair of free throws to tie it late in regulation and UMBC went scoreless over the last minute to go to overtime.

Tomes scored a career-high 20 points for Air Force (1-2), and Swan had 17 points and eight rebounds. Tomes had three of Air Force's five 3-pointers. Curran had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Arkel Lamar added 10 and 11 for UMBC (3-1).

Jackson and Horvath (Southern) each scored 11 points.

The Retrievers will face High Point, a 60-56 winner over South Dakota, tonight at 8:30 p.m.

No. 4 Virginia 97, Coppin State 40: De'Andre Hunter scored 20 points, and the host Cavaliers (3-0) opened with a 21-5 run and beat the Eagles (0-4).

Hunter was outscoring Coppin State for most of the first half after hitting two early 3-pointers for Virginia.

A 3-pointer by Ibn Williams with 6:10 left in the half finally gave the Eagles more points than the sophomore forward (13-11), but Coppin State trailed 26-13.

Ibn Williams and Lamar Morgan led the Eagles with six points each. Coppin State trailed 45-17 at halftime and 63-20 after a 15-0 run by Virginia in the second half.

Temple 81, Loyola Maryland 67: Shizz Alston Jr. made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and had 18 points and three blocks to help the host Owls (4-0) beat the Greyhounds (1-3).

Quinton Rose added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, Nate Pierre-Louis scored 16 and Ernest Aflakpui 10. Temple built a 16-0 lead in the first 31/2 minutes and mostly kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way.

Brent Holcombe had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Andrew Kostecka added 14 points for Loyola.

The Greyhounds had a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 30-24 in the first half but that was as close as they would get.

Pepperdine 74, Towson 65: Nakye Sanders and Brian Fobbs each scored 11 points, but the Tigers (1-2) fell to the Waves (2-1) at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Women

UMBC 81, Notre Dame (Maryland) 43: Janee'a Summers had 17 points and the host Retrievers (6-0) beat the Division III Gators (0-2). The win marked coach Phil Stern's 200th victory at UMBC.

Stephen F. Austin 69, Morgan State 42: The host Ladyjacks (1-1) took a 33-17 lead over the Bears (1-3) in the first half. Adre'onia Coleman had a game-high 21 points for Morgan State.