Five memorable MLB dust-ups between teammates

Richard Drew

While this is not a photo of the original altercation, New York Mets bullpen catcher Rob Dromerhauser, bottom, is the object of the Mets annual informal reenactment of the 1989 team picture fight in Port St. Lucie on Thursday, March 7, 1991. Wrestling with Dromerhauser are pitchers Frank Viola, left, Ron Darling, right, and David Cone, background right. In 1989, then-Mets Darryl Strawberry and Keith Hernandez actually exchanged blows at the team photo session.