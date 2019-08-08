Five memorable MLB dust-ups between teammates

New York Yankees manager Billy Martin yells at Reggie Jackson, right, June 18, 1977 during sixth inning action in the dugout at Boston. The furor erupted after Martin took Jackson out of the game.
Richard Drew
While this is not a photo of the original altercation, New York Mets bullpen catcher Rob Dromerhauser, bottom, is the object of the Mets annual informal reenactment of the 1989 team picture fight in Port St. Lucie on Thursday, March 7, 1991. Wrestling with Dromerhauser are pitchers Frank Viola, left, Ron Darling, right, and David Cone, background right. In 1989, then-Mets Darryl Strawberry and Keith Hernandez actually exchanged blows at the team photo session.
Chris Davis' charge at Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on Wednesday is just the latest in baseball's long history of dust-ups between teammates. Here are five other memorable ones that occurred between players on the same club.