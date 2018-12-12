Digest (Dec. 12): Coppin State men's basketball team falls to 0-12

Kaleb Hunter and Eric Hamilton each scored 17 points and host UNC Greensboro rolled to a 77-54 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday night. The Spartans (9-2) extended their program-record home winning streak to 14 games. Dejuan Clayton scored 11 points to lead Coppin State (0-12). Hunter's 3-pointer gave the Spartans a double-digit lead midway through the first half and they led 34-23 at the break. The Spartans opened the second half on a 26-10 run and had a 60-33 advantage with just under 11 minutes remaining. It was the first meeting between the schools.

Women: Kenisha Bell scored 20 points, Destiny Pitts made four 3-pointers and added 14 points and No. 13 Minnesota remained undefeated with an 84-52 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday night. Minnesota followed up its highest scoring first quarter of the season at 29 with its most halftime points, 50, for a 24-point lead. The Golden Gophers cruised in the second half to their third 10-0 start in program history. Coppin State (0-8) has lost 17 straight games. Chance Graham had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Brooke Fields added 14 points.

Military Bowl honorsArundel Middle student

Afton Terry, a sixth-grader at Arundel Middle School in Odenton, and the daughter of an Air Force major, has been selected as the winner of the second annual 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M. "One of our goals with the 3M Play to Win Award is to recognize local youth that demonstrate resilience and tackle challenges head on," said Skip Driessen, 3M government markets marketing operations manager. "Afton Terry defines the essence of this award and we are honored to recognize her." Afton will receive four complimentary tickets to this year's Military Bowl, as Virginia Tech plays Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. She also will receive a prize package, will be on the sidelines for the start of the game and will run onto the field to retrieve the kicking tee after the opening kickoff. Afton came to the United States six years ago from the Democratic Republic of Congo when she was adopted by Laura and Jonathan Terry. Jonathan is stationed at Fort Meade. Afton is a competitive Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter. Since enrolling at Arundel Middle, Afton has reached out to the coach of the school's flag football team and looks forward to playing next spring.

Men's college soccer: Navy freshman Jacob Williams (Old Mill) was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region Third Team. He was also one of just two freshmen to be recognized within the Atlantic Region. Williams had eight goals and 16 points to lead the Midshipmen to a tie for fifth place in the Patriot League . He finished second in the Patriot League in goals and was fourth in points.

College football: Navy had 15 players earn Collegiate Sprint Football League honors, including seven players named first-team All-CSFL. On offense, running back Caleb Champion, offensive lineman James Keneally, and tight end Dane Livengood were selected to the first team. Defensive lineman Nick Scalise, linebacker Dean Rye, defensive back Grant Hooper, and punter George Skinner were first-team defensive selections. Quarterback Braydan Chmiel, defensive linemen Shawn Kluchinsky and Gavin O'Donnell, linebacker Troy Monroe, and defensive back Miles Whitlow were selected to the second team. In addition, offensive lineman Reid Kaplan and linebackers Mason Hooten and Sheppard Wilson earned honorable mention. ... Johns Hopkins senior defensive lineman Anthony Davidson was named to the first team, while junior quarterback David Tammaro was named to the second team of the Division III Academic All-America team.

Women's college volleyball: McDaniel senior Taylor Bauman was named to the Academic All-America Division III volleyball first team. ... Johns Hopkins junior Louisa Kishton became the first Blue Jays volleyball player to earn Academic All-America honors when the junior was named to the third team.

Men's college water polo: Johns Hopkins senior Giorgio Cico was named a first-team All-American by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches. This is Cico's fourth All-America honor and marks his second first-team selection.

College baseball: Coppin State signed Giovanni Canales, Michael Dorcean and Toran Smith to National Letters of Intent for the 2020 season.

Women's college soccer: Johns Hopkins senior Toni Abate was been named a First Team Academic All-American.

Horse racing: Friday's Stronach 5, a national Pick 5 featuring races from Gulfstream Park and Laurel Park, will feature a $50,000 guaranteed pool. Post time for the first leg of the Stronach 5, with an industry-low 12-percent takeout, is 3:50 p.m. Past performances for the Stronach 5 can be found by goting to laurelpark.com.

