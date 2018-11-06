Digest (Nov. 6): Johns Hopkins' Grace Hillman named Centennial Conference field hockey defender of year

Johns Hopkins field hockey senior Grace Hillman has been named the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight year. In addition, the Blue Jays placed four players on the All-Centennial Conference teams. Hillman and junior Katie McErlean earned first-team honors while freshman Abby Birk was named to the second team and sophomore Michaela Corvi received honorable mention. In addition, senior Claire Fox was named to the CC All-Sportsmanship Team.

More college field hockey: McDaniel senior Megan Quattrone was named to the All-CC first team while sophomore Paige Ford (South River) was named second team. Ford, a goalkeeper, started all 16 games in which she appeared and posted a 2.94 goals-against average and .770 save percentage. She tallied double-digit saves in eight games and led the CC with 161 saves.

Women's college volleyball: Salisbury's Nicole Venturelli (Liberty) and Carley Cleland (Broadneck) were both named to the All-Capital Athletic Conference first team and Hailey Dougherty was named to the second team. Venturelli's 326 kills were a conference-best, as was her 3.20 kills per set. Cleland finished with career-highs in kills (214), total attacks (570) and hitting percentage (.291). Dougherty had 524 digs in her second full season as the libero while posting an average of 5.09 digs per set. ... St. Mary's senior captain Marissa Dangler was named to the All-CAC Second Team. The 5-foot-2 libero/defensive specialist had a dozen matches with 20-plus digs, including two with 30 or more. Dangler had a career-best 35 digs in a five-set loss to Randolph College on Oct. 6.

Women's college lacrosse: Wofford, which went 2-15 in 2018, its inaugural season, fired coach Ceri Miller (McDaniel), who previously coached Goucher.

