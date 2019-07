Mark J. Terrill

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson throws to the plate as he pitches during the 16th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, July 26, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. He became the first position player to earn a save with the Orioles defeating the Angels 10-8 in 16 innings. Thursday's performance was the third of the season for Wilkerson. In his first appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 12, Wilkerson pitched a perfect ninth inning. He needed just 10 pitches, seven of which were strikes.