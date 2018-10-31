Official rules: Harford Magazine's Best of Harford readers' poll

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, AND PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Harford Magazine Best of Harford Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Harford Magazine (“Sponsor”), 300 E. Cromwell St., Baltimore, MD 21230. Contest entry period begins on Nov. 1, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. ET and ends November 12, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET (the “Entry Period”). Contest voting period begins on November 18, 2018, at 6:00 a.m. ET and ends on December 14, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET (the “Voting Period”). Sponsor’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Contest. The Contest is divided into 65 categories (each, a “Category”) and Candidates will be placed in the Categories. The Contest is subject to these Official Rules, and by entering or voting, all entrants and voters agree to abide and be bound by the terms and conditions herein and the decisions of the Sponsor.

To Enter:

This Contest is open to businesses operating in any of the 65 Categories that have a physical location in Harford County (or, in the case of individuals, provide services within Harford County) at the time of entry.

To enter your business, visit HarfordMagazine.com (the “Contest Page”) to fully and accurately complete and submit the entry form during the Entry Period. You may enter for as many Categories in which you qualify. All entry fields designated as “required” must be completed. Entries with incomplete or inaccurate entry information will be disqualified. All entries are subject to Sponsor’s determination of eligibility and entrants determined to be ineligible will not be added to the Ballot. If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that a Candidate is eligible for the Contest but inappropriate for the specified Category, Sponsor reserves the right to enter the Candidate in a different Category.

All Winners and Honorable Mention recipients from the Harford Magazine Best of Harford 2017 Contest will be entered automatically in the category(ies) in which they won.

Voting:

You must be at least 18 years old at the time of ballot (“Ballot”) submission and a legal resident of the United States to vote. All voters must be located in the United States at the time they cast their vote. Limit one Ballot per person and per device. All subsequent Ballots from any person or device, if detected by Sponsor, will be void, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify that voter and all votes submitted by that voter.

To vote, during the Voting Period visit HarfordMagazine.com, and fill out and submit a Ballot. Vote in as many Categories as you wish. You are not required to vote in all Categories. For each Category you may either: (1) select your favorite Candidate from the options provided; or (2) submit a write-in Candidate.

All write-in Candidates must meet the Candidate eligibility requirements specified above and must be appropriate for the Category submitted. Sponsor reserves the right to exclude votes for write-in Candidates that are deemed not appropriate for the Category for which the votes were cast. If a voter writes in the name of a Candidate already listed in a Category, that write-in vote is added to the Candidate’s overall total. Because of spelling errors and variations on names, Sponsor will attempt to standardize the write-in votes to match the vote to the correct Candidate, and such decisions are in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Vote totals will not be published.

You may, but are not required to, submit a comment (“Comment”) in connection with your Ballot. The Comment must not contain material that: (a) violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement; (b) disparages Sponsor or any other person or party affiliated with the promotion and administration of this Contest; (c) was not created by you; (d) is inappropriate, indecent, obscene hateful, tortious, or defamatory; (e) promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; or (f) is unlawful. Uploading a Comment constitutes voter’s grant to Sponsor of a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivative works from, and display the Comment in whole or in part, on a worldwide basis, and to incorporate it into other works in any form of media or technology now known or later developed, including for promotional or marketing purposes.

Voters who fail to provide any required information may be disqualified without further notification by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for Ballots or votes that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect or late for any reason, and all such Ballots and/or votes are void if detected by Sponsor. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Information received from voters becomes the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. The information that you provide in connection with the Contest will be used by Sponsor in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at http://www.tribpub.com/privacy-policy/ and which may be updated from time to time.

Winner Selection and Notification:

Winners will be determined by popular vote. A candidate may be honored in more than one Category, but votes will not be combined across Categories. The leading vote recipient in each Category will be declared the winner (“Winner”) in that Category, and the next three (3) leading vote recipients in each Category will be declared honorable mention recipients (“Honorable Mentions”). If there is a tie at the Winner level, each will be declared a Winner, and the number of Honorable Mentions will be reduced such that the total number of awards (Winners + Honorable Mentions) is four (4). If there is a tie at the Honorable Mention level, each will be declared an Honorable Mention, even if that results in more than four (4) total awards.