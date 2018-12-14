Larry Hogan's $61.5 million 'nowhere' highway project gets underway in western Maryland

Not much happens at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 Alternate and U.S. Route 219 in Grantsville, so I asked the attendant at the Garrett County refuse and recycling station down the road what all the demolition and earthmoving was about. “Oh,” he said, “that’s for the roundabout.”

The roundabout? You mean a traffic roundabout?

“Yup.”

A traffic roundabout near the intersection of Routes 40 Alternate and 219, where not much happens? Where there never seems to be anything you could call traffic? Someone at the county roads office must have made a mistake.

Though I live in Baltimore, a three-hour drive from that spot in western Maryland, I have been through Grantsville dozens of times over the last 25 years, mostly on fishing trips to the Casselman River, with stops at the Hill Top Fruit Market and the Shop N Save. I get off Interstate 68, turn north on 219 (or Chestnut Ridge Road) and stop at the traffic light at Route 40 Alternate. The area is never congested, and I have never sat through more than one change of the light. So you might understand why I scratched my head at the idea of a traffic circle at that location.

I was a bit perplexed at the scope of the excavation, too. It seemed to be for something much bigger than a single roundabout. I went from perplexed to stunned when I saw the price tag for the project: $61.5 million. You could repave a lot of potholed streets in and around Baltimore with that kind of dough.

Where, I wondered, would Garrett County get $61.5 million, and for such a dubious project?

Then it hit me: This must be Red Line money.

I recalled a quote that appeared in the pages of The Baltimore Sun in July 2015. I looked it up to make sure I remembered it correctly: “The highway from nowhere through nowhere to nowhere." That’s what Dru Schmidt-Perkins called this project near Grantsville. At the time, she was executive director of the environmental group 1000 Friends of Maryland, and she was commenting on how Gov. Larry Hogan intended to spend state money on Route 219 and other roads after he killed the Red Line in Baltimore.

In 2015, just a couple of months after Hogan sent the Maryland National Guard into West Baltimore to quell unrest, he spiked the Red Line light rail project — wasting 10 years and millions of dollars in planning and design, and saying no-thanks to more than $900 million in federal transportation funds. At the same time, Hogan pledged to put $2 billion into suburban and rural roads, making clear that he had no intention to expand mass transit in metropolitan Baltimore while rewarding areas of the state that had supported his election in 2014.

One of the road projects was the realignment of Route 219 between Interstate 68 and the Pennsylvania line. The area is not totally “nowhere.” There is a there there — gas stations, fast food, a shopping center with a Subway and an excellent hardware store. But, after that, the area is, shall we say, lightly settled. North of the intersection, where not much happens, it is an ordinary rural road.

Now, this politics. Elections have consequences. Larry Hogan might be totally 20th Century in his transportation priorities, but I understand political realities and partisan favors. What I don’t understand is the 1.4-mile Route 219 Realignment project.

It calls for creating a new road parallel to the present road, though the present road seems fine as it is. The area does not appear to need one roundabout, never mind the two listed in plans.

An Oct. 13 press release from Hogan’s office, printed almost verbatim in a local newspaper, stated: “This $61.5 million project has been a top Garrett County transportation priority for decades...”

Makes you wonder: How could something be a priority for decades? If the realignment of this rural “highway” was such a pressing need, you would think that a previous administration in Annapolis would have found money for it years ago — or that county commissioners would have held a few bake sales by now.

“We are proud to be delivering this important project with the realignment of US Route 219 — enhancing safety, supporting economic development and encouraging tourism here in Garrett County and all across Western Maryland,” Hogan said in the release. “Today is another example that we have been doing exactly what we said we would do.”

No argument there. Hogan is a road warrior. He promised asphalt. He’s delivering asphalt. But this is the same man who, in killing the Red Line, said, “We are opposed to wasteful boondoggles,” then appears to have funded a beauty in Garrett County.

