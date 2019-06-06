Woman, Baltimore County firefighter injured in Parkville after car crashes into building

A woman and a Baltimore County firefighter were injured after the woman crashed her car into the side of a Parkville business this afternoon.

The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Facebook the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. when the woman crashed into the Home Center business in the 1700 block of Taylor Ave.

The car overturned and the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the department said.

Spokeswoman Elise Armacost said a firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries he sustained while responding to the crash.

