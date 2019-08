Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Widower Tim Caprio speaks, between father in-law Garry Sorrells (left) and Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger following the life sentence meted out for 17-year-old Dawnta Harris at Baltimore County Circuit Court Wed., Aug. 21, 2019. Harris was found guilty in the vehicular death of Baltimore County Police officer Amy Caprio.