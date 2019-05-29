Man fatally shot in West Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police said a man was fatally shot in Walbrook, a neighborhood in the city’s western district Wednesday afternoon.

The department wrote on Facebook officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Braddish Ave. at 2:46 p.m.

Responders found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The man, who police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police did not name a suspect or anyone arrested in the man’s death.

Anyone with information as to the incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.

