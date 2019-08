Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Kori George, 6, and her brother, Kai, 2, find red peppers at BLISS Meadows, with farm manager, John Walker, left, and their parents, Kieron George, center, and Atiya Wells, right. Atiyah Wells is the director of BLISS Meadows, and her husband Kieron George is the business manager. BLISS Meadows ? Baltimore Living in Sustainable Simplicity ? is currently a quarter-acre vegetable plot in a meadow in a residential Frankfordneighborhood, but its founders plan to expand the garden and create an educational center and agricultural green space to connect the African-American community to the land.