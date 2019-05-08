University of Maryland, Baltimore looking to create graduate program in marijuana

University of Maryland officials are moving to create a new graduate program for the study of cannabis science and therapeutics beginning this fall.

University officials submitted a proposal to a University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents committee Tuesday in hopes of making the program available through the University of Maryland, Baltimore and The Universities at Shady Grove, according to the document.

Medicinal cannabis was legalized in Maryland in 2013 and is regulated by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.

The graduate program is slated to include both online and face-to-face instruction and designed to “foster a deeper knowledge and understanding of the science, clinical therapeutics, and policy related to medical cannabis,” according to a summary provided to the regents. University officials hope the program will attract health care practitioners, scientists, growers, policy professionals and others with an interest in medicinal cannabis.

Baltimore County doctor faces off against Big Cannabis to recoup stake in Maryland medical marijuana firm »

Before the program can be established, the 17-member Board of Regents must vote to approve it, according to system spokesman Mike Lurie. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for June.

If the regents approve the program, it will next go to the Maryland Higher Education Commission for consideration, Lurie said.

Should university officials gain the necessary approvals, the program will consist of four core required courses covering the principles of drug action and cannabinoid pharmacology, cannabinoid chemistry and drug delivery, clinical uses and effects of medical cannabis, and an overview of historical cannabis use and current laws and regulations.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed