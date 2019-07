Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

The first course at Gertrude’s includes options like Baltimore “catties” made with blue catfish, an invasive species that’s coming to dominate area waters. Good thing the fish is tasty, especially when it’s fried into chef John Shields’ take on the classic coddie. (Some guests say they’re better than crab cakes). Other options include chilled honeydew and cucumber gazpacho, Eastern Shore crab cakes and steak. The $35 dinner menu includes dessert; your choice of a “candy bar,” peach cake or coconut rice pudding. 10 Art Museum Drive, Johns Hopkins Homewood. 410-889-3399. gertrudesbaltimore.com