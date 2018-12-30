New Year's Eve, Leon Fleisher and some Lit comedy — the best of the Baltimore area's A&E scene this week

Baltimore New Year’s Eve Spectacular

Charm City rings in 2019 with style, bombast and lots of illumination, as thousands of people gather at the Inner Harbor for music, fireworks and plenty of good feeling. The outdoor party starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 with dance music from B-More’s own Thunderball at the amphitheater, Pratt and Light streets. At the stroke of midnight, a 15-minute fireworks extravaganza commences, launched from barges in the harbor (lots of area restaurants and attractions are offering New Year’s Eve packages, so check around if you want to see the fireworks from someplace special). And the Pandora Ice Rink, next to the amphitheater, will be open until 12:30 a.m., for those who want to get in a little exercise while watching the pyrotechnics. Happy New Year, everyone. promotionandarts.org.

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun NYE Live! at Power Plant Live is set to start at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. NYE Live! at Power Plant Live is set to start at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

NYE Live!

Power in the New Year with music (in Angel’s Rock Bar, from Doc Marten & The Flannels and Alter Ego), a laser show, drink specials, a champagne toast, balloon drop, buffet food and likely a few things we’re forgetting to mention. You also get to watch the Times Square ball drop on a 20-foot LED screen, which should only add to the festiveness. Starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place. $105. powerplantlive.com.

NYE Soul Train ’69

Party like it’s 50 years ago, with music from our city’s “most righteous R&B and funk band,” The Jonathan Gilmore Experience. Hosted by DJs Landis Expandis (Skintight) and Rob Macy (Save Your Soul). All that, plus a champagne toast at midnight. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31-3 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. $30-$40. creativealliance.org.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Martin Lawrence will host the LIT AF Tour at Royal Farms Arena Dec. 31. Martin Lawrence will host the LIT AF Tour at Royal Farms Arena Dec. 31. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Lit Af Tour

Expect all sorts of edgy laughs, as Martin Lawrence hosts an evening of comedy from Rickey Smiley, Jay Pharoah, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens and Benji Brown. Sounds like just the thing to help us all put 2018 in the rear-view mirror. 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $55.50-$205. royalfarmsarena.com.

The Apple Scruffs: The Beatles ‘Unplugged’

A Beatles tribute band dedicated to replicating the group’s sound, and nothing else — “No costumes, no wigs, just the music that changed the world." Hard to argue with that. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St. $25. germanospiattini.com.

New Year’s Day Baroque Celebration

The musicians of Bach in Baltimore kick off 2019 with a soaring performance of their favorite baroque works, followed (if you wish) by a three-course dinner (guaranteeing plenty of time to savor the music you just heard). The concert is set for 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 400 E. Lexington St., with dinner following at 6 p.m. at Germano’s Piattini, 300 S. High St. $25 for the concert, $85 for dinner, $100 for both. bachinbaltimore.org.

New Year's Eve Sunrise Show

For those anxious to begin 2019 on a musical high, the future wave/space disco quartet Electric Love Machine will be starting their first show of the new year at 3 a.m. Jan 1 at the 8x10, 10 E. Cross St. And what to expect? A sound “touching on the entire spectrum of human emotion; mixing the dark with the light, the pop with the jam, the disco with the metal, all while sprinkling retro, funky overtones throughout.” Verily, that covers just about everything. $15. the8x10.com.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun The Lord Baltimore Hotel will celebrate New Year's Eve and its 90-year run on Dec. 31. The Lord Baltimore Hotel will celebrate New Year's Eve and its 90-year run on Dec. 31. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Lord Baltimore Hotel 90th Birthday and New Year's Eve Celebration

Help the grand dame of Baltimore’s hotels celebrate nine decades of accommodations while ringing in the new year. Includes food (an oyster bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres) and dancing in the hotel’s elegant Calvert Ballroom, with guests being provided with noisemakers and a bottle of French sparkling wine. 9 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1 at the hotel, 20 W. Baltimore St. $75. Tickets through eventbrite.com.

Leon Fleisher performs with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Jan. 4-6. Leon Fleisher performs with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Jan. 4-6.

Leon Fleisher Performs Mozart

The acclaimed pianist takes on Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 (one of his specialties), plus Brahms’ Second Symphony. 8 p.m. Jan. 4 and 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. Also 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90. bsomusic.org.

‘Eat the Mic!’

Lifetime rivals Roxi Starr and Jazzy Moon (Susan Mele and Margaret Valentine), on stage in front of everyone, “belt it out, dance it out and duke it out." Sounds spirited! 8 p.m. Jan. 4-5 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $25. theatreproject.org.

