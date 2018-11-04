Aliens, Irish and a John Waters marathon: the best of Baltimore's arts scene this week

John Waters Film Marathon

Show the vast extent of your John Waters fandom (if you dare!) with this all-night sleazefest. Begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 with “Multiple Maniacs” and “Pink Flamingos,” followed by “Female Trouble” and “Desperate Living” at 11 p.m, “Polyester” and “Hairspray” at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 10, “Cry-Baby” and “Serial Mom” at 6 a.m., “Pecker” and “Cecil B. Demented” at 9:30 a.m. and “A Dirty Shame” at 1 p.m., all at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Dr. As if the movies aren’t enough, there’ll also be food, drink, discussion and access to the “John Waters: Indecent Exposure” exhibit. Prizes to anyone who makes it all the way through. $8-$10 per, $15-$20 for everything. artbma.org.

Cheri Root / HANDOUT AlienCon runs Nov. 9-11 at the Baltimore Convention Center. AlienCon runs Nov. 9-11 at the Baltimore Convention Center. (Cheri Root / HANDOUT)

AlienCon

Are you “dedicated to seeking the truth about extraterrestrial existence throughout history and solving the mysteries of the universe”? Then don’t miss this weekend, as thousands of believers in the idea that Earth was visited (and perhaps populated) by extraterrestrial beings eons ago gather for panel discussions, workshops and even a preview of a new History Channel series, “Project Blue Book.” Plus visits from sci-fi stars Jenna Coleman (“Doctor Who”), Michael Dorn (“Star Trek”) and Robert Picardo (“Star Trek”), along with ancient astronauts theorists Giorgio A. Tsoukalos and Erich von Däniken. A marketplace and costume contest, too. Nov. 9-11 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $61 per day, $124-$686 for a weekend pass. thealiencon.com.

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun The Maryland Irish Festival runs Nov. 9-11 at the state fairgrounds in Timonium. The Maryland Irish Festival runs Nov. 9-11 at the state fairgrounds in Timonium. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Maryland Irish Festival

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t for another four months, but clearly, every day is a good day for the wearing of the green. Food, music, dance and other entertainment, with performances from The Screaming Orphans, The Fitzgeralds, The ShamRogues and others. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 9, Noon-11 p.m. Nov. 10, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. $10-$20 daily (plus $10-$25 for whiskey or beer tastings), free for kids under 17. irishfestival.com.

Lewis Museum gala

This annual fundraiser is more than just a posh, big-time party (although it is that). This year, the museum will honor Baltimore artist Amy Sherald, whose portrait of Michelle Obama hangs in the National Portrait Galley. The gala will also include a first look at the exhibit “Romare Bearden: Visionary Artist." 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St. $225-$250 for dinner and party, $125-$150 for party only. lewismuseum.org

U+N Fest 7

Some of the best in punk, courtesy of the folks at Unregistered Nurse Booking. Includes performances from Lower Dens, Shannon and the Clams, Smoke Bellow, Dirty Fences, Soul Glo and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St. $20 per day, $30 for both. theottobar.com.

Amy Harris / Amy Harris/Invision/AP Travis Scott will be onstage at Royal Farms Arena Nov. 8. Travis Scott will be onstage at Royal Farms Arena Nov. 8. (Amy Harris / Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Travis Scott

The Houston-born rapper (“Sicko Mode”) brings his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8. $33.95-$93.95. royalfarmsarena.com.

Festival of Jewish Literature

Eleven days of readings, performances and discussions, from a lineup of authors including Marc Dollinger (“Black Power, Jewish Politics: Reinventing the Alliance in the 1960s”), Deborah Tannen (“You're the Only One I Can Tell: Inside the Language of Women's Friendships”), Jeremy Dauber (“Jewish Comedy: A Serious History”) and more. Nov. 8-18 at locations throughout the Baltimore area. Most are free, with tickets for others priced at $10-$25. festivalofjewishliterature.org.

Taipei Chinese Orchestra

Conductor Cheng Li-Pin conducts the visiting musicians in works by Chen Shu-Si (“The Parade of Gods”), Qu Wenjun (“Soul of the Loess”), Lu Yun (“The Collection of Masks for Pipa and Chinese Orchestra”) and more. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Miriam A. Friedberg Concert Hall, 1 E Mount Vernon Place. Free. peabody.jhu.edu.

/ AP "Boy Erased" opens in area theaters Nov. 9. "Boy Erased" opens in area theaters Nov. 9. (/ AP)

‘Boy Erased’

Preacher’s son Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges) is forced to undergo conversion therapy after being outed to his parents (Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman). In theaters Nov. 9.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Crooner par excellence Tony Bennett performs at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Nov. 4. Crooner par excellence Tony Bennett performs at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Nov. 4. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Tony Bennett

The World’s Greatest Living Crooner (you really want to debate that?) takes to the stage at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. 7 p.m. Nov. 4. $66-$126. bsomusic.org.

