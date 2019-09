Handout

No two tours are exactly alike on these bike tours focused on Baltimore’s black history, which covers topics from the Civil War to Civil Rights, the Underground Railroad to the legacy of redlining. Founder LaKeisha Henderson tries to cater routes to what group participants are interested in, be it art or history. An architect by trade, Henderson began the tours in 2017; the concept has since spread to Richmond and Charlotte. In Baltimore, choose from either a 5 mile tour that covers downtown and Inner Harbor or a 10 mile tour that also takes riders to various neighborhoods. Finish it off with brunch, usually at Teavolve in Fells Point. Tickets cost $40 (Brunch cost not included). Upcoming tour dates: September 21, 28, October 5, 6 and 12. bikeandbrunchtours.com