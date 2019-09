Courtesy Of High Zero Festival

People who can manipulate circuit boards can turn pretty much any electronic device, even a toaster, into a musical instrument. Self-taught musician and High Zero Festival co-organizer Bonnie Jones specializes in these kinds of devices, which she called “circuit-bent electronics" and noted grew out of the 1970s-80s computer music movement. Jones got into circuit bending while completing a Fulbright program in South Korea during the mid-00s. The musicians she met there “were playing hacked hard drives, CD players and cassette players,” among other devices readily available in the tech-saturated country. She refined this technique in her own practice, and now performs with modified guitar delay pedals. The pedals create a feedback loop which Jones plays by touching the individual device’s circuit boards with cables that run into an audio mixer before going into a speaker. Through this process, Jones creates a wide variety of soundscapes and noises. Catch Jones’ ensemble sets on Thursday and Saturday, as well as the Sunday closer.