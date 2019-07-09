Baltimore's drag brunches

Handout / Handout

Enjoy Latin American inspired dishes and hand crafted cocktails in Downtown downtown Baltimore. Then, sit back and watch the live show with friends and family. The Point South Latin Kitchen in Fells Point’s drag brunch is hosted by Brooklyn Heights and Iyana Deschanel. Coined as Dubbed “Baltimore’s Premiere Drag Brunch,” it is held every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Featured guests include Jasmine Blue, Sasha Sanchez Adams and more. Drink specials include $2 mimosas, $3 sangrias and $4 bloody marys. Reservations start at $10 but guests can indulge in the all you can eat buffet for an additional $25.