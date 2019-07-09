Baltimore's drag brunches

Handout / Handout
Enjoy Latin American inspired dishes and hand crafted cocktails in Downtown downtown Baltimore. Then, sit back and watch the live show with friends and family. The Point South Latin Kitchen in Fells Point’s drag brunch is hosted by Brooklyn Heights and Iyana Deschanel. Coined as Dubbed “Baltimore’s Premiere Drag Brunch,” it is held every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Featured guests include Jasmine Blue, Sasha Sanchez Adams and more. Drink specials include $2 mimosas, $3 sangrias and $4 bloody marys. Reservations start at $10 but guests can indulge in the all you can eat buffet for an additional $25.
Handout / Handout
El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen specialty drag brunch takes place every first and third Saturday in Canton and is hosted by Queen of Pride, Bambi Galore (pictured). The brunch specials include $20 bottomless mimosas with a food purchase. This Day of the Dead inspired restaurant has a broad menu with Mexican, South Western and Spanish influences. The show doesn’t start until noon but doors open at 10 a.m. Guests can enjoy the bottomless brunch from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Brunch is a meal best shared with friends, family and the most fabulous drag queens in the city. We’ve gathered a list of Baltimore bars and restaurants that offer specialty drag brunches for all. Whether you’re a Baltimore resident who never misses a brunch or an out-of-towner in search of breakfast with a show on the side.
Oyin Adedoyin