Everything you need to know: Billy Joel at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Baltimore rolls out the red carpet Friday night for Long Island’s finest, as Billy Joel comes to town for the first-ever rock concert inside Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Some 37,000 fans are expected for the sold-out show, and while many will doubtless know what to expect — Billy’s been playing Baltimore for more than 40 years, going back at least as far as his mid-'70s shows at Loyola University Baltimore (then Loyola College) ― there may be some neophyte fans in the crowd. With that in mind, and in hopes that even long-time fans will learn something they didn’t know, we’ve put together this A-Z guide to Billy Joel, to seeing him in concert and to seeing him at the famed baseball stadium.