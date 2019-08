Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Annmarie Langton, the co-owner of the hybrid restaurant-food truck, said she first encountered a grey kitten in the restaurant’s current Hampden lot about three years ago. Fatty Kakes followed her around the yard, begging for food scraps. Eventually, she caved, and brought him to the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to get neutered. “And then we brought him back into his habitat, and he’s been here ever since,” she said. “He’s president of pest control and he is, basically, the boss.” Fatty Kakes is very friendly to humans, but will make sure they and their canine companions don’t “get out of line,” Langton said. “He demands perfection," she added. Occasionally, he’ll wander down the road to Waverly Brewing Company to say hey, but he always knows where home is.