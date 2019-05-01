Baltimore can't function if mired in scandal

The fact that the Baltimore City Charter does not address the issue of what to do about a situation where the chief executive of a major American city is “not lucid enough” to make decisions is tragic (“Baltimore City Council members seek charter reforms to allow removal of a mayor amid investigations into Catherine Pugh,” April 29). Equally as tragic is the fact that the Baltimore City Council has not immediately remedied this situation. While the city waits to see if Ms. Pugh will resign, Acting Mayor and City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said, “I am going to continue to move the city forward, like I’ve been doing. That’s it. That’s all I can do.”

The homicide rate is not going down. The Baltimore City Police Department is mired in scandal upon scandal and is operating under a federal consent decree. I recently returned from China where even in the far western province of Xi’an I was asked, “What is going on in Baltimore?”

We have to stop the hemorrhaging. If we don’t, it’s “Last one to leave turn out the lights.”

Roland Nicholson Jr., Annapolis

