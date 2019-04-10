Burning trash is not a form of 'clean' energy

Keeping incineration in the Renewable Portfolio Standard is truly horrific (“Most environmentalists cheer Maryland’s new 50 percent green energy goal, but some want it vetoed. Here’s why,” April 10). Despite advocates offering “reassurance” that waste incinerators and paper mills won’t collect a significant portion of the increasing subsidies, it’s unacceptable that any ratepayer money would go to the very industries threatening our health.

The article fails to mention another threatening industry that was added to the “Clean” Energy Jobs Act at the last minute. A provision was added to the bill on the last day of the session requiring an industry-backed study to determine if Maryland should categorize nuclear energy as renewable. This study will be delivered to the General Assembly at the end of the year, prepping legislators to put forward a bill to add nuclear energy to the Renewable Portfolio Standard next session.

Nuclear energy produces radioactive waste, is expensive and is potentially catastrophic for the environment. Ratepayers should not be subsidizing this industry, especially under the ruse of a “clean energy initiative.” We have wind and solar energy at our fingertips, and every dollar we spend on incineration and nuclear means less development in the truly clean, renewable energy that will propel us into the energy future we need.

Cristi Demnowicz, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.