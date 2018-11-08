Rigging elections — an abuse that argues against the two-party system

As a moderate, I am quite concerned that cheating the system to rig districts and deny the ballot to your opponent is becoming acceptable standard practice. So much so that the apparent governor-elect in Georgia openly cheated and treated it as a badge of courage (“Georgia governor’s race: Kemp resigns as secretary of state, Abrams points to uncounted ballots,” Nov. 8).

If a candidate from my party (and I don’t have a party, I’m independent) is under indictment but still on the ballot, I would definitely vote for him or her unless the person’s proven actions in office were contrary to my expectations. The reason being is that an indictment is not a conviction. Should it progress to a conviction, another member of my party would likely be named as a replacement. Why would I vote for the other party’s candidate who doesn’t represent my point of view?

On the other hand, this is just another example of why everyone should join with me in abandoning the two-party system that seems to be this nation’s biggest roadblock to being great again.

Steven Davidson, New Windsor

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.