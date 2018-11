PEDRO PARDO / AFP/Getty Images

A Central American migrant woman and her child, moving in a caravan towards the United States in hopes of a better life, are pictured at "Grupo de ayuda para el migrante" (Migrant assistance group) shelter in Mexicali, Baja California, on Nov. 16. The Central American migrant caravan faced a desperate situation Friday as its numbers swelled at the U.S.-Mexican border, where it got a cold welcome and a warning that its chances of entering the United States were "almost nil."