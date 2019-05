In Memoriam: The last year brought to 128 the number of Marylanders killed in America's Middle Eastern wars

Marine Staff Sgt. Walter F. Cohee III, 26, of Wicomico, January 20, 2002, in Afghanistan * Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thomas J. Gibbons, 31, of Calvert County, January 30, 2003, in Afghanistan * Marine Staff Sgt. Kendall Damon Waters-Bey, 29, of Baltimore, March 21, 2003, in Iraq * Army Spc. George Arthur Mitchell Jr., 35, of Rawlings, April 7, 2003, in Iraq * Marine Cpl. Jason David Mileo, 20, of Centreville, April 14, 2003, in Iraq * Navy Seaman Jakia Sheree Cannon, 20, of Baltimore, October 25, 2003, in Iraq * Army Command Sgt. Major Cornell W. Gilmore I, 45, of Baltimore, November 7, 2003, in Iraq * Army Sgt. Jeffrey C. Walker, 33, of Havre de Grace, January 8, 2004, in Iraq * Army 1st Lt. Adam G. Mooney, 28, of Cambridge, January 25, 2004, in Iraq * Army Pvt. Bryan N. Spry, 19, of Chestertown, February 14, 2004, in Iraq * Army Spc. Jason C. Ford, 21, of Bowie, March 13, 2004, in Iraq * Army Pvt. Brandon L. Davis, 20, of Cumberland, March 31, 2004, in Iraq * Army Chief Warrant Officer Bruce E. Price, 37, May 15, 2004, in Afghanistan * Marine Reserve Lance Cpl. Patrick R. Adle, 21, of Bel Air, June 29, 2004, in Iraq * Army Pfc. Raymond J. Faulstich Jr., 24, of Leonardtown, August 5, 2004, in Iraq * Air Force civilian Rick A. Ulbright, 49, of Waldorf, August 8, 2004, in Iraq * Army Reserve Staff Sgt. James L. Pettaway Jr., 37, of Baltimore, October 3, 2004, in Iraq * Army Sgt. Maurice Keith Fortune, 25, of Forestville, October 29, 2004, in Iraq * Army Spc. Thomas K. Doerflinger, 20, of Silver Spring, November 11, 2004, in Iraq * Marine Lance Cpl. David M. Branning, 21, of Cockeysville, November 12, 2004, in Iraq * Marine Cpl. Dale A. Burger Jr., 21, of Port Deposit, November 14, 2004, in Iraq * Marine Cpl. Nicholas L. Ziolkowski, 22, of Towson, November 14, 2004, in Iraq * Army Spc. Erik W. Hayes, 24, of Harney/Cascade, November 29, 2004, in Iraq * Marine Lance Cpl. Michael L. Starr Jr., 21, of Baltimore, January 26, 2005, in Iraq * Marine Pfc. Robert A. "Bobby" Guy, 26, of Willards, April 21, 2005, in Iraq * Army Sgt. 1st Class Neil A. Prince, 35, of Baltimore, June 11, 2005, in Iraq * Army Chief Warrant Officer Keith R. Mariotti, 39, of Elkton, June 27, 2005, in Iraq * Army Spc. Toccara R. Green, 23, of Rosedale, August 14, 2005, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy W. Doyle, 24, of Chestertown, August 18, 2005, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Damion G. Campbell, 23, of Baltimore, August 26, 2005, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. 1st Class James J. Stoddard Jr., 29, of Crofton, September 30, 2005, in Afghanistan * Army National Guard Cpl. Bernard L. Ceo, 23, of Baltimore, October 14, 2005, in Iraq * Army National Guard Cpl. Samuel M. Boswell, 20, of Elkridge, October 14, 2005, in Iraq * Army National Guard Sgt. Brian R. Conner, 36, of Baltimore, October 14, 2005, in Iraq * Marine Lance Cpl. Norman W. Anderson III, 21, of Parkton, October 19, 2005, in Iraq * Army Reserve Sgt. Kendall K. Frederick, 21, of Randallstown, October 19, 2005, in Iraq * Marine Cpl. Joshua D. Snyder, 20, of Hampstead, November 30, 2005, in Iraq * Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Michael Joseph McMullen, 25, of Salisbury, January 10, 2006, in Iraq * Marine Cpl. Justin J. Watts, 20, of Crownsville, January 14, 2006, in Iraq * Marine Lance Cpl. Matthew A. Snyder, 20, of Finksburg, March 3, 2006, in Iraq * Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Robert Hernandez, 47, of Silver Spring, March 28, 2006, in Iraq * Marine Sgt. Alessandro Carbonaro, 28, of Bethesda, May 10, 2006, in Iraq * Army Spc. Armer N. Burkart, 26, of Rockville, May 11, 2006, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Marion Flint Jr., 29, of Baltimore, May 15, 2006, in Iraq * Army 1st Lt. Robert Seidel III, 23, of Emmitsburg, May 18, 2006, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Heathe N. Craig, 28, of Severn, June 21, 2006, in Afghanistan * Army Pfc. Justin R. Davis, 19, of Gaithersburg, June 25, 2006, in Afghanistan * Army Pfc. Michael J. Potocki, 21, of Baltimore, June 26, 2006, in Iraq * Army Cpl. Matthew P. Wallace, 22, of Lexington Park, July 21, 2006, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Swanson, 25, of Rose Haven, July 22, 2006, in Iraq * Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward A. Koth, 30, of Towson, July 26, 2006, in Iraq * Marine Lance Cpl. James W. Higgins, 22, of Frederick, July 27, 2006, in Iraq * Army Spc. Thomas J. Barbieri, 24, of Gaithersburg, August 23, 2006, in Iraq * Marine Staff Sgt. Dwayne E. Williams, 28, of Baltimore, August 24, 2006, in Iraq * Army 2nd Lt. Emily J.T. Perez, 23, of Fort Washington, September 12, 2006, in Iraq * Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Sean Roddy, 32, of Aberdeen, September 16, 2006, in Iraq * Army Sgt. David J. Davis, 32, of Mount Airy, September 17, 2006, in Iraq * Army Pvt. Eric Kavanagh, 20, of Glen Burnie, September 20, 2006, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Christopher O. Moudry, 31, of Baltimore, October 4, 2006, in Iraq * Marine Lance Cpl. Eric W. Herzberg, 20, of Severna Park, October 21, 2006, in Iraq * Army Pvt. Michael V. Bailey, 20, of Waldorf, October 27, 2006, in Afghanistan * Army Capt. John R. Dennison, 24, of Ijamsville, November 15, 2006, in Iraq * Army Cpl. Eric T. Caldwell, 22, of Salisbury, January 7, 2007, in Iraq * Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Roger W. Haller, 49, of Davidsonville, January 20, 2007, in Iraq * Marine Cpl. Jennifer M. Parcell, 20, of Bel Air, February 7, 2007, in Iraq * Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Manuel A. Ruiz, 21, of Federalsburg, February 7, 2007, in Iraq * Army Spc. Jonathan D. Cadavero, 24, of Takoma Park, February 27, 2007, in Iraq * Army Sgt. Thomas L. Latham, 23, of Delmar, March 11, 2007, in Iraq * Army 1st Lt. Phillip I. Neel, 27, April 8, 2007, in Iraq * Army Sgt. Edelman L. Hernandez, 23, of Hyattsville, April 11, 2007, in Afghanistan * Army 1st Lt. Gwilym J. Newman, 24, of Waldorf, April 12, 2007, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Marlon B. Harper, 34, of Baltimore, April 21, 2007, in Iraq * Army Staff Sgt. Jay Edward Martin, 29, of Baltimore, April 29, 2007, in Iraq * Army Pfc. Jonathan V. Hamm, 20, of Baltimore, May 17, 2007, in Iraq * Army Spc. Casey W. Nash, 22, of Baltimore, May 18, 2007, in Iraq * Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert E. Dunham, 36, of Baltimore, May 24, 2007, in Iraq * Army Cpl. Brandon M. Craig, 25, of Earleville, July 19, 2007, in Iraq * Army Sgt. Princess C. Samuels, 22, of Mitchellville, August 15, 2007, in Iraq * Army Spc. Ari D. Brown-Weeks, 23, of Abingdon, September 10, 2007, in Iraq * Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Robin L. Towns Sr., 52, of Upper Marlboro, October 24, 2007, in Iraq * Army Spc. Micheal B. Matlock Jr., 21, of Glen Burnie, February 20, 2008, in Iraq * Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Collin J. Bowen, 38, of Millersville, March 14, 2008, in Afghanistan * Army Lt. Col. James J. Walton, 41, of Rockville, June 21, 2008, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. Ryan P. Baumann, 24, of Great Mills, August 1, 2008, in Afghanistan * Army Staff Sgt. David L. Paquet, 26, of Rising Sun, August 20, 2008, in Afghanistan * Marine Capt. Jesse Melton III, 29, of Randallstown, September 9, 2008, in Afghanistan * Marine Col. Michael R. Stahlman, 45, of Chevy Chase, October 5, 2008, in Iraq * Army Pvt. Charles Yi Barnett, 19, of Bel Air, November 20, 2008, in Iraq * Army Reserve Capt. Brian M. Bunting, 29, of Potomac, February 24, 2009, in Afghanistan * Marine Sgt. James R. McIlvaine, 26, of Olney, April 30, 2009, in Iraq * Army Pfc. Michael Edward Yates Jr., 19, of Federalsburg, May 11, 2009, in Iraq * Army Spc. Rodrigo A. Munguia Rivas, 27, of Germantown, June 21, 2009, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. 1st Class Bradley S. Bohle, 29, of Glen Burnie, September 16, 2009, in Afghanistan * Marine Lance Cpl. Jordan L. Chrobot, 24, of Frederick, September 26, 2009, in Afghanistan * Marine Sgt. Charles I. Cartwright, 26, of Union Bridge, November 7, 2009, in Afghanistan * Army Spc. Christopher J. Coffland, 43, of Baltimore, November 13, 2009, in Afghanistan * Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Pucino, 34, of Cockeysville, November 22, 2009, in Afghanistan * Marine Reserve Lance Cpl. Jeremy M. Kane, 22, of Towson, January 23, 2010, in Afghanistan * Marine Reserve Sgt. David J. Smith, 25, of Frederick, January 26, 2010, in Afghanistan * Army Spc. Anthony A. Paci, 30, of Rockville, March 4, 2010, in Afghanistan * Marine Cpl. Kurt S. Shea, 21, of Frederick, May 10, 2010, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. John F. Burner III, 32, of Baltimore, September 16, 2010, in Iraq * Navy Lt. (SEAL) Brendan J. Looney, 29, of Owings, September 21, 2010, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. 1st Class Lance H. Vogeler, 29, of Frederick, October 1, 2010, in Afghanistan * Army Spc. David C. Lutes, 28, of Frostburg, November 11, 2010, in Afghanistan * Marine Lance Cpl. Maung P. Htaik, 20, of Hagerstown, January 1, 2011, in Afghanistan * Marine Staff Sgt. James M. Malachowski, 25, of Westminster, March 20, 2011, in Afghanistan * Army Capt. Charles E. Ridgley Jr., 40, of Baltimore, April 16, 2011, in Afghanistan * Army Spc. Barun Rai, 24, of Silver Spring, August 3, 2011, in Afghanistan * Army Spc. Jameel T. Freeman, 26, of Baltimore, August 11, 2011, in Afghanistan * Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew R. Seidler, 24, of Westminster, January 6, 2012, in Afghanistan * Marine Cpl. Jesse W. Stites, 23, of North Beach, January 20, 2012, in Afghanistan * Air Force Senior Airman Julian S. Scholten, 26, of Upper Marlboro, February 18, 2012, in Afghanistan * Army National Guard Maj. Robert J. Marchanti II, 48, of Baltimore, February 25, 2012, in Afghanistan * Marine Sgt. Julian C. Chase, 22, of Edgewater, May 28, 2012, in Afghanistan * Marine Lance Cpl. Eugene C. Mills III, 21, of Laurel, June 22, 2012, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. Daniel Rodriguez, 28, of Baltimore, July 18, 2012, in Afghanistan * Navy Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick D. Feeks, 28, of Edgewater, August 16, 2012, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. David V. Williams, 24, of Frederick, August 18, 2012, in Afghanistan * Army Capt. Sara M. Knutson, 27, of Eldersburg, March 11, 2013, in Afghanistan * Army Sgt. Major Wardell B. Turner, 48, of Nanticoke, November 24, 2014, in Afghanistan * Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel H. McDavitt, 22, of Glen Burnie, April 15, 2016, in Southwest Asia * Army Staff Sgt. Adam S. Thomas, 31, of Takoma Park, in Afthanistan * Army Spc. Ronald L. Murray Jr., 23, of Bowie, November 10, 2016 in Kuwait * Army Sgt. 1st Class Allan E. Brown, 46, of Takoma Park, in Afghanistan * Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, April 8, 2017, in Afghanistan * Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, June 10, 2017 in Afghanistan * Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of Fort Meade, Jan. 16, 2019 in Syria