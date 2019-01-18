Maryland adds jobs in 2018, ahead of shutdown's uncertain economic impact

The labor picture in Maryland brightened in December with a drop in the unemployment rate and thousands of new jobs added, according to the latest federal report, but the progress may be overshadowed by the partial federal government shutdown.

Maryland’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in December from 4 percent the month before and 4.1 percent a year ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. It now matches the U.S. rate, which rose from 3.7 percent the month before.

The state added 4,900 jobs in December and about 50,900 in jobs in 2018, the best showing since 2000, said R. Andrew Bauer, a Baltimore-based senior economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Va. That was a gain of about 1.9 percent.

Yet Maryland is heavily dependent of the federal government, with up to 245,000 people directly employed, according to a state report from the Bureau of Revenue Estimates. About 90,000 of them are furloughed or working without pay since the shutdown began Dec. 22.

For December, the biggest job gains were seen in professional and business services and education and health services, with both categories adding 1,900 jobs. Financial activities fell the most, by 1,200 jobs.

An estimated half of the state’s 164,000 federal contractors also are impacted by the shutdown and likely won’t be repaid, unlike direct federal employees.

Each week that the employees are not paid results in $778 million in lost wages and about $57.5 million is lost state and local income taxes and $2.1 million lost in sales tax to the state, according to the report.

Bauer said workers and contractors in the state are accustomed to the uncertainty that comes from doing business with the federal government. It’s baked into their behavior, with people often taking a more cautious approach.

He noted softer housing and auto sales in Maryland in the past year compared with big ticket purchases nationwide.

“But this is uncharted territory, and there is no clear end,” said Bauer about the shutdown that began Dec. 22. “It will impact consumers in terms of spending and businesses.”

This follows a strong 2018 for the state, he said.

"Maryland’s economy continues its excellent record of growth," said Acting Labor Secretary James E. Rzepkowski in a statement. "In this steady business environment, employers have the latitude to invest in and grow their workforce.”

Bauer said it’s not clear how the shutdown ultimately will be reflected in labor statistics. Several thousand have filed claims already but many will not go through the process.

As of Thursday, the state has received 3,630 claims for unemployment insurance from federal workers affected by the shutdown, according to the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

If they do and get repaid, they will have to refund the unemployment benefits. They also wouldn’t be counted in the labor force if they report that they are not looking for work because they anticipate returning to their positions, said Bauer.

The state does anticipate some will have trouble paying bills. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced this week that his office will offer assistance on a case-by-case basis to federal workers with outstanding tax liabilities.

“The longer this government shutdown lasts, the more financial hardship it is causing federal workers, some of whom may never get repaid,” Franchot said in a statement. “My agency recognizes that Marylanders affected by this prolonged impass face a greater burden to make ends meet and to fulfill their tax obligations. As always, we stand ready to help Marylanders facing these challenging times.”

