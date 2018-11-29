The Baltimore Sun, founded in 1837, is the largest daily newspaper in Maryland and owns the Capital Gazette and the Carroll County Times.

We are headquartered in Baltimore Maryland, and are part of the Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) portfolio.

Editorial Executive Team

Publisher & Editor-in-Chief: Trif Alatzas

Managing Editor/Audience: Samuel C. Davis

Director of Content, Enterprise and Investigations: Eileen Canzian

Director of Content/Opinion: Andrew A. Green

Director of Content/Editing and Design Studio: Emma Patti Harris

Director of Content/Community News and Market Editor: Jay Judge

Director of Content/News: Anne Tallent

Contact Us

For business inquiries or general questions:

The Baltimore Sun

300 E. Cromwell Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Click here for more ways to reach us

