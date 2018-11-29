The Baltimore Sun, founded in 1837, is the largest daily newspaper in Maryland and owns the Capital Gazette and the Carroll County Times.
Our mission is to deliver the truth every day. We bring you the stories that matter most, written without bias, so you can make informed decisions.
The Sun's Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism works to protect your interests, help navigate your daily life and tell the stories that connect you with the communities where you live and work.
We are headquartered in Baltimore Maryland, and are part of the Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) portfolio.
Sharon Nevins
VP Advertising
Chris Delapaz
General Manager, Stats Digital
Baltimore Sun Media (BSM) is a full-service marketing solutions agency that creates and executes integrated marketing programs that drive conversions and results for brands. As one of the most trusted brands in Baltimore, we work closely with you to understand your goals and KPIs and then leverage our local market expertise to create and execute unique media programs to drive your target audience to take action. Whether you need research, marketing analytics, creative, multi-media strategy and buying or campaign performance management, BSM is your trusted Baltimore expert. Learn more here.
Editorial Executive Team
Publisher & Editor-in-Chief: Trif Alatzas
Managing Editor/Audience: Samuel C. Davis
Director of Content, Enterprise and Investigations: Eileen Canzian
Director of Content/Opinion: Andrew A. Green
Director of Content/Editing and Design Studio: Emma Patti Harris
Director of Content/Community News and Market Editor: Jay Judge
Director of Content/News: Anne Tallent
The Baltimore Sun
300 E. Cromwell Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
(443) 692-9011
customersatisfaction@baltsun.com
