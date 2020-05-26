Baltimore’s Best readers’ choice: home and garden companies 2020

Named for one of their co-founders’ gigantic beard, Bearded Builders is a family business that offers a one-stop-shop for all home construction and remodeling needs. You can catch them occasionally posting funny social media videos, but that doesn’t mean they don’t take their work seriously. “We’ve tried to create an outstanding process for clients to streamline their projects from beginning to end,” staffer Janet Price says. That process keeps everything in-house, including design, in a way that not every builder does. They even have their own line of cabinets. “Whatever we build, we’re building it to last,” Price adds.