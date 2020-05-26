Baltimore’s Best personal services 2020

Whether it’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine with girlfriends, owner Jasmine Simms is aiming to be more than a run-of-the mill nail salon. Simms’ salon prides itself on offering a gentle and more conscious experience than a typical nail salon. That means their scrubs, masques, and moisturizers are all natural. Many of them are mixed in-house. The salon also offers an Unlimited Manicure club, where customers can receive an unlimited number of basic manicures for a month. The basic manicure option starts at $49 per month. Scrub also offers services for children starting at 5 years old.