Baltimore’s Best people and media 2020

Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead, host of “Today with Dr. Kaye,” on WEAA-FM has passion. Real passion. Not phony media sincerity or social media faux outrage. You could hear it last April in her reaction to revelations from The Sun in the Healthy Holly scandal. “Every time Baltimore City ends up in the public light, we are a spectacle, we are a joke,” she said on-air. “It is a travesty. … And here we are with the mayor.” This is the kind of commentary that makes her 3 to 5 p.m. weekday show so compelling. “I work hard on this show,” Whitehead says, “and I love finding ways to engage my listeners by challenging them to think deeply about political, social, and cultural issues — sometimes with humor, sometimes with sadness, but always with an ear that bends toward the truth.”