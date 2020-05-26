Baltimore’s Best food and drinks 2020

Not enough cocktail bars and restaurants feature dynamic options for those seeking nonalcoholic beverages. Chef Ashish Alfred of Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point recognized this better than most, given his own life in recovery. “I’m not demonizing alcohol, and I’m not demonizing people that serve alcohol,” he said. “To be clear, I am in the business of serving food and alcohol. I’m also in the business of being hospitable and being able to have options for all my guests.” Whether you’re abstaining for the night or beyond, Duck Duck Goose’s mocktails will treat you right. They’re all exemplary, but the Piment de la Vie [Spice of Life] cocktail, with its use of nonalcoholic Seedlip Spice 94 and Fresno peppers, is especially flavorful.