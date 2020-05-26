Baltimore’s Best activities and arts groups 2020

Daniel Ettinger’s sumptuous set for Everyman Theatre’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express” could easily have gone off the rails. Instead, audience members were treated to a rendition of the famous 1930s-era Art Deco train that was as opulent as it was meticulously executed, with less than two inches of space separating set pieces stored backstage. And that’s just one recent example of the magic that the troupe’s resident scenic designer routinely has pulled off for stages in Maryland and on and off-Broadway. “I love the geometry of things," Ettinger has said, "figuring out how to take the world of the play and translate it into a practical reality.”