Baltimore’s Best activities and arts groups 2020

Museum exhibition (In the past year)
“Elizabeth Catlett: Artist as Activist”
Even people unfamiliar with the late artist Elizabeth Catlett may recognize her iconic depiction of a black female sharecropper that was on view in a recent exhibit of her works at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Beneath a broad-brimmed hat, the elderly woman’s face radiates stoic dignity. “Elizabeth Catlett: Artist as Activist" was a gorgeous collection of 20 prints and 14 sculptures borrowed from Maryland collectors that ranged in style from realistic to abstract. The exhibit made the argument that showcasing the strength, resilience and undeniable beauty of African American women and mothers is a potent weapon for battling sexism and racism.
Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St., Inner Harbor. (443) 263-1800. lewismuseum.org
Dinner theater
Toby’s
A buffet and a play, that’s what you get at Toby’s — and few leave unfulfilled. For 40 years, folks have been filling the cozy theater-in-the-round in Columbia, which boasts that no one sits more than 30 feet from the stage. Patrons dine on comfort food, favorite standbys like the spinach phunque and a sundae bar. Drinks are served by actors in the show. Toby’s has performed more than 200 productions, from “Annie” to “Beauty & The Beast,” a testament to its staying power in a dwindling field.
5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. 410-730-8311. tobysdinnertheatre.com
Theater production
“Men on Boats”
This is the “other” musical to play Baltimore this year that used a non-traditional cast to put a fresh spin on a real-life episode from American history. Baltimore Center Stage’s production of “Men on Boats” cast women and gender non-conforming performers to re-enact John Wesley Powell’s 1869 river expedition down the Grand Canyon. (In real life, all 10 crew members were white men.) Though the production, directed by Jenny Koons, celebrated female friendship, it refrained from demonizing men. The result was an even-handed, buoyant and moving show that paid tribute to human curiosity and the drive to explore the unknown.
Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St., Mount Vernon. 410-986-4000. centerstage.org
Set design
Daniel Ettinger
Daniel Ettinger’s sumptuous set for Everyman Theatre’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express” could easily have gone off the rails. Instead, audience members were treated to a rendition of the famous 1930s-era Art Deco train that was as opulent as it was meticulously executed, with less than two inches of space separating set pieces stored backstage. And that’s just one recent example of the magic that the troupe’s resident scenic designer routinely has pulled off for stages in Maryland and on and off-Broadway. “I love the geometry of things," Ettinger has said, "figuring out how to take the world of the play and translate it into a practical reality.”
Everyman Theatre, 315 W. Fayette St., Bromo Arts and Entertainment District. 410-752-2208. everymantheatre.org
Budding fashion entrepreneur
Small Island Clothing
Sara Stanton and the seven other finalists in the UP/Start Venture competition have big ideas for what could be tomorrow’s in-demand products. The eight were winnowed from 37 entries in an annual contest sponsored by the Maryland Institute College of Art that provides $100,000 for one talented student or recent alumna to start a business. Full disclosure: though we’ve read the pitch descriptions, we haven’t seen the prototypes and the competition’s winner hadn’t been selected when we went to press. But we’re intrigued by Small Island’s goal of designing genderless ties for transgender and gender-nonconforming people who avoid shopping because they’re limited to clothing choices for men or women.
Maryland Institute College of Art, 1300 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Station North. 410-669-9200. mica.edu
Rapper/MC
Dee Dave
David Leroy King Jr.’s impact was evident from the more than hundred family, friends and fans who packed the Towson American Legion to pay respects to the late hip-hop artist, who rapped as Dee Dave, in late January. A succession of speakers, including his parents, grandparents, friends, collaborators and cousins uplifted his generous spirit and positivity-laden music before sending a volley of balloons into the air. The say Dee Dave lived the message behind his 2019 album, “Real 4eva,” at all times. And while he was killed before he could catch his big break, his empowering messages prove his enduring relevance to fans, new and old.
Rock band
Horse Lords
To call Horse Lords a rock band only scratches the surface of what they’re capable of. As they’ve proven on successive releases, including this year’s excellent “The Common Task,” the idea of “rock music” is totally malleable. The new record’s first track, “Fanfare for Effective Freedom” (a nod to the band’s political leanings), dispenses with lyrics in favor of jagged guitar lines, interlocking waltz rhythms and and evolving tempos. This is the rare band that pushes you beyond your comfort zone while offering enough rhythm that, as long as you try, you can find your footing.
Church/faith band
New Psalmist Baptist Church
You don’t need to be a Christian to understand the power of a good church band. And in a metropolitan area with many churches rooted in African American sacred music, the band at New Psalmist Baptist Church just might be the best. Just listen to a sermon on the church’s YouTube channel for proof. See how the musicians riff off of Bishop Walter S. Thomas Sr.’s powerful oratory. Feel them build in a crescendo. And know that religious or not, you have been moved.
6020 Marian Drive, Lochearn. 410-945-3000. newpsalmist.org
Trail
Little Gunpowder Trail
With almost 18,000 acres of parkland and 120 miles of trails, it’s hard to go wrong finding great natural beauty in Gunpowder Falls State Park. For those who want to spend time in the great outdoors without Bear Grylls-like intensity, Little Gunpowder Trail (in the Jerusalem Mill area of the park) is perhaps your best bet. According to the website of the Gunpowder United Mountain Bike Operators, a volunteer group that maps trails throughout the greater park for interested cyclists, the trail’s main loop is two miles and well-suited for all for all levels of bikers, hikers and runners.
Entrance near the Jerusalem Mill Parking Lot, Kingsville. 410-592-2897. dnr.maryland.gov
Irish dance studio
Teelin School of Irish Dance
Twenty-three years ago, she began teaching with five students. Now, Maureen Berry instructs nearly 300 Riverdance wannabes, from 4-year-olds to 60-somethings, at the Teelin School in Columbia. Teelin has produced a world champion, several North American title winners and a bevy of adult hoofers who, in six weeks, can learn enough moves to dance in a pub for free beer. The more serious students perform in a traveling troupe with an array of staff, including a physical therapist and even a sports psychologist. “We leave no Blarney stone unturned,” says Berry, 44, who majored in dance at Towson University.
9221 Rumsey Road, Columbia. 443-629-7808. teelin.com
Monument
Fort McHenry
Often overlooked by local residents, the fort is a humbling touchstone with the past where one can walk through the site, chat with re-enactors and witness musket firings and fire-and-drum performances. It doesn’t evoke the charm of a Williamsburg, just a lump-in-the-throat ancestral pride. Climb the ramparts; help to hoist or lower Old Glory. Watch the video of the fort’s storied history and its role in three wars. And don’t be afraid to cry.
2400 E Fort Ave., Baltimore. 410-962-4290 ext. 250. nps.gov
Bowling
Mustang Alley’s
The owners call it an upscale bowling center, which means that between rolling strikes, you can knock down a plate of fried calamari or firecracker shrimp delivered to your lane by the waiter.
The name, Mustang Alley’s, is a play on the song “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett in 1966. Then, bowling was a back-slapping, blue-collar pastime. This place, with cherry wood floors, has four duckpin and eight tenpin lanes, plus a high-end bistro, bar and a backroom for corporate parties, baby showers and bachelor parties.
“We have a picture of Babe Ruth with a duckpin ball in his hands,” says co-owner Jason Smith. “Babe wouldn’t recognize this place, but if he saw our beer menu, he would come.”
1300 Bank St., #2, Baltimore. 410-522-2695. mustangalleys.com
Spirit of Poe event, place or thing
International Edgar Allen Poe Festival
For the third year, all things Poe coalesce in this free two-day celebration (Oct. 3-4) of the poet’s life — and death — at his home in Poppleton. Highlights include Poe readings set to music, a re-enactment of his funeral and exhibits of the author’s influence on film and fashion. Browse the Poe-related art, books and crafts for sale. Have a RavenBeer. Last year’s quirky festival featured an Unhappy Hour and a Sad Poetry contest, as well as a Black Cat Masquerade Ball at Westminster Hall and Burying Ground, where Poe was laid to rest in 1849.
203 N. Amity St., Baltimore. 410-462-1763. poefestinternational.com
Readers’ choice winners
Casino
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
Charity/nonprofit
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)
College/university
Towson University
Comedy show or venue
Baltimore Improv Group (BIG)
Concert series
WTMD First Thursdays
Craft fair
Artscape
Dance troupe
Fluid Movement
DJ
DJ Impulse
Dog park
Patterson Park Dog Park
Festival
Artscape
Fundraiser
BARCStoberfest
Golf course
Turf Valley Resort
Historic landmark
Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine
Ice rink
Inner Harbor Ice Rick
Live speakers event
Writers LIVE! (Enoch Pratt Free Library)
Movie theater
The Senator Theatre
Museum
American Visionary Art Museum
Outdoor film series
Flicks From The Hill
Park
Patterson Park
Party band
Bad Apples
Performance venue
Cat’s Eye Pub
Place to take the kids
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
Private School
Calvert Hall College High School
Suburb
Towson
Theater company
Baltimore Center Stage
Tourist attaction
National Aquarium
Wedding venue
Baltimore Museum of Industry