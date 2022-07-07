Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2022 personal services

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region from antiques to veterinary practice. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year. Several businesses stood out from the crowd despite the downturn in commerce due to the pandemic.

Winners of the Readers’ Choice ballot were selected by readers in May.

For more categories, go to baltimoresun.com/best.

Kaitlin Radebaugh is owner of Radebaugh Florists. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Best Florist

Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses

120 E. Burke Ave., Towson. 410-825-4305, radebaugh.com

In the modern days of online shopping, people come to Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses for service rooted in 98 years of history.

“We’ve been in Towson since 1924 and I think what does stand us apart, is that those same core values we still hold very near and dear. So you’re always going to get wonderful service, the best quality products and our guarantee,” said fourth-generation owner Caitlin Radebaugh.

At Radebaugh, shoppers know they can get the assistance they desire.

“If you come to our greenhouses, everyone who works in that greenhouse is knowledgeable about plants,” Radebaugh, 41, said. “[Customers] call and say, ‘We want something spectacular for an anniversary.’ They know we’re going to deliver that.”

Having served the community for almost a century, the florist has generations of clients that continue to support the business. “We’ll meet with brides and the mom will be like, ‘You did my wedding flowers 30 years ago’,” Radebaugh said.

With such a long legacy, she said there’s a lot of pressure maintaining the family business and safeguarding it for the future.

“I know the history that most generations will falter in that third generation. So I think it is such an honor and responsibility that I am this fourth generation running this business, and I work very hard to make sure that we are staying the course and constantly changing so that this business will be here for a fifth generation,” she said.

Since taking over five years ago, she expanded Radebaugh to an “all in one shop,” adding a liquor license, wines, home décor, chocolates and jewelry. The business also gave back to the community by selling an open space for a park along with other philanthropic gestures.

“We’re centered in a residential neighborhood, so we try to do things that are value-added for the community,” Radebaugh said. “We put in a snowball stand last year — community kids love it.”

Radebaugh is also focused on helping other local businesses stay the course or regain footing after the challenges of the pandemic.

“We were fortunate we could stay open, so now out of that, we opened up a local market within our garden center, and we’re promoting all sorts of other businesses in the area.”

Despite changes, the Towson native has remained true to her roots.

“This is where my great-grandparents lived when they started the business. The family lived upstairs and it was just the flower shop downstairs. So it is pretty cute and we have some old photos of them in the hallway.”

— Micha Green

Acupuncturist: University of Maryland Orthopaedics | The Warehouse at Camden Yards

Honorable mentions:

Tiffany Houchins

Cloud 9 Acupuncture

Black Sheep Community Acupuncture LLC.

Audiologist: Harmony Hearing & Audiology

Honorable mentions:

Taylor Listening Center

Parkville Hearing Aid Center

Hearing Solutions Audiology Center (tie)

Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center (tie)

Auto glass: Safelite AutoGlass

Honorable mentions:

Premium Auto Glass

Challenger Glassworks LLC

Auto repair: Apple Auto

Honorable mentions:

Forest Hill Automotive

K & S Associates

SPS Motortech LLC

Bank/credit union: Freedom Federal Credit Union

Honorable mentions:

First Financial Federal Credit Union

M&T Bank

Navy Federal Credit Union

Car wash: Canton Car Wash

Honorable mentions:

WashWorks

Dolly’s Car Wash

DTD Mobile Detailing

Child care: St Paul’s Drop-In Child Care

Honorable mentions:

Mrs. Sue’s Little Sunshine Learning Center

Celebree School of Lutherville

Stonewall Day Care Center

Chiropractor: Muneses Chiropractic Center

Honorable mentions:

York Road Chiropractic

Carney Chiropractic Center

First Step Chiropractic

Dentist: Valley Dental Health

Honorable mentions:

University of Maryland School of Dentistry

Dr. Chen & Associates

James E. Schall III, Bel Air Smile Partners

Dog walker: Mohr Paws to Please Pet Care LLC

Honorable mentions:

Diana Bevensee

Bmore Loving

Kelly Zimmerman, Walk The Dog Baltimore

Dry cleaner: Sanitate Dry Cleaners Inc.

Honorable mention:

ZIPS Cleaners

Atlantic Walker Cleaners & Tuxedo rental

Eye/vision care: University of Maryland Eye Associates

Honorable mentions:

Katzen Eye Group

The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute

Eye Candy Opticianry Inc.

Financial adviser: Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors

Honorable mentions:

Kelly Financial Group LLC

Hill Bookkeeping and Consulting

Harford Financial Group

Florist: Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses

Honorable mentions:

The Modest Florist

The Flower Cart

Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts

Funeral home: Ruck Funeral Home Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home Inc.

McComas Family Funeral Homes

Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral Home

General practitioner: David Stewart

Honorable mentions:

Pamela Lin

Saint Agnes Medical Group

Betsy A. Fay (tie)

MedStar Health Primary Care (tie)

Hospital: University of Maryland Medical Center

Honorable mentions:

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Insurance company: USAA Corporate Office

Honorable mentions:

Phil Jimeno, State Farm Insurance Agent

Nationwide Insurance, Marsh Insurance & Financial Inc.

Luray Insurance of Baltimore

Jewelry repair: Lakein’s Jewelers of Hamilton

Honorable mentions:

The Parisian Flea

Hunt Valley Jewelers

Charles Nusinov & Sons Jewelers

Locksmith: Easters Locksmith

Honorable mentions:

Baltimore Lock & Hardware Inc.

Schott & Son Locksmith Service

Marina: Long Beach Marina

Honorable mentions:

Anchor Yacht Basin

Bert Jabin Yacht Yard

Nail salon: Blush Nail Lounge & Spa

Honorable mentions:

Charm City Skin

Le’s Nails

QQ Nails & Spa

Ob/gyn practice: Capital Women’s Care

Honorable mentions:

Hoffman & Associates LLC

Yvette L. Rooks Worrell

Susquehanna OB/GYN and Nurse Midwifery

Orthodontist: David Ross Orthodontics

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Smile Partners

Bel Air Orthodontics

Perkins Dental Care

Pediatric dentist: Kids First Pediatric Dentistry

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Smile Partners

Greenspring Pediatric Dentistry

Growing Smiles (tie)

Main Street Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics of Perring Parkway (tie)

Pediatric practice: Janis Lacovara, St. Joseph Medical Center and University of Maryland Pediatrics at Hanover (tie)

Honorable mentions:

Yvette L. Rooks Worrell

Pavilion Pediatrics

Main Street Pediatrics

Pest control: Brody Brothers Pest Control

Honorable mentions:

On The Fly Pest Solutions

Lynn Pest Control

Bay City Pest Management Co. Inc.

Pet day care: Good Doggie Day Care Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Best Friends Fur Ever

Tecla’s K9 Academy

Camp Bow Wow

Pet groomer: Ruff Riders Mobile Grooming LLC

Honorable mentions:

Cruisin’ Groomin’ LLC

Pet Care Extraordinaire

Diamond Dogs Grooming

Physical therapist: Will Power PT, Sports Physical Therapy

Honorable mentions:

FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Forest Hill

Peter Bowman, Physical and Occupational Therapy | The Warehouse at Camden Yards

MedStar Health: Physical Therapy

Storage facility: Self Storage Plus

Honorable mentions:

Simply Self Storage

CubeSmart Self Storage

Cubby Mobile Storage

Tax preparer: Keiser & Keiser CPA

Honorable mention:

Naiman and Associates

Barclay’s Tax Services (tie)

Beverly Bareham (tie)

Kim’s Tax Service LLC (tie)

Urgent care: University of Maryland Urgent Care

Honorable mentions:

Patient First

MedStar Health Urgent Care

ExpressCare Urgent Care Center Festival

Veterinary practice: Lake Shore Pet Hospital

Honorable mentions:

Evergreen Veterinary Care

Belvedere Veterinary Center

Chadwell Animal Hospital