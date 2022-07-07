Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2022 personal services

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region from antiques to veterinary practice. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year. Several businesses stood out from the crowd despite the downturn in commerce due to the pandemic.
Winners of the Readers’ Choice ballot were selected by readers in May.
For more categories, go to baltimoresun.com/best.
Best Florist
Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses
120 E. Burke Ave., Towson. 410-825-4305, radebaugh.com
In the modern days of online shopping, people come to Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses for service rooted in 98 years of history.
“We’ve been in Towson since 1924 and I think what does stand us apart, is that those same core values we still hold very near and dear. So you’re always going to get wonderful service, the best quality products and our guarantee,” said fourth-generation owner Caitlin Radebaugh.
At Radebaugh, shoppers know they can get the assistance they desire.
“If you come to our greenhouses, everyone who works in that greenhouse is knowledgeable about plants,” Radebaugh, 41, said. “[Customers] call and say, ‘We want something spectacular for an anniversary.’ They know we’re going to deliver that.”
Having served the community for almost a century, the florist has generations of clients that continue to support the business. “We’ll meet with brides and the mom will be like, ‘You did my wedding flowers 30 years ago’,” Radebaugh said.
With such a long legacy, she said there’s a lot of pressure maintaining the family business and safeguarding it for the future.
“I know the history that most generations will falter in that third generation. So I think it is such an honor and responsibility that I am this fourth generation running this business, and I work very hard to make sure that we are staying the course and constantly changing so that this business will be here for a fifth generation,” she said.
Since taking over five years ago, she expanded Radebaugh to an “all in one shop,” adding a liquor license, wines, home décor, chocolates and jewelry. The business also gave back to the community by selling an open space for a park along with other philanthropic gestures.
“We’re centered in a residential neighborhood, so we try to do things that are value-added for the community,” Radebaugh said. “We put in a snowball stand last year — community kids love it.”
Radebaugh is also focused on helping other local businesses stay the course or regain footing after the challenges of the pandemic.
“We were fortunate we could stay open, so now out of that, we opened up a local market within our garden center, and we’re promoting all sorts of other businesses in the area.”
Despite changes, the Towson native has remained true to her roots.
“This is where my great-grandparents lived when they started the business. The family lived upstairs and it was just the flower shop downstairs. So it is pretty cute and we have some old photos of them in the hallway.”
— Micha Green
Acupuncturist: University of Maryland Orthopaedics | The Warehouse at Camden Yards
Honorable mentions:
Tiffany Houchins
Cloud 9 Acupuncture
Black Sheep Community Acupuncture LLC.
Audiologist: Harmony Hearing & Audiology
Honorable mentions:
Taylor Listening Center
Parkville Hearing Aid Center
Hearing Solutions Audiology Center (tie)
Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center (tie)
Auto glass: Safelite AutoGlass
Honorable mentions:
Premium Auto Glass
Challenger Glassworks LLC
Auto repair: Apple Auto
Honorable mentions:
Forest Hill Automotive
K & S Associates
SPS Motortech LLC
Bank/credit union: Freedom Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
First Financial Federal Credit Union
M&T Bank
Navy Federal Credit Union
Car wash: Canton Car Wash
Honorable mentions:
WashWorks
Dolly’s Car Wash
DTD Mobile Detailing
Child care: St Paul’s Drop-In Child Care
Honorable mentions:
Mrs. Sue’s Little Sunshine Learning Center
Celebree School of Lutherville
Stonewall Day Care Center
Chiropractor: Muneses Chiropractic Center
Honorable mentions:
York Road Chiropractic
Carney Chiropractic Center
First Step Chiropractic
Dentist: Valley Dental Health
Honorable mentions:
University of Maryland School of Dentistry
Dr. Chen & Associates
James E. Schall III, Bel Air Smile Partners
Dog walker: Mohr Paws to Please Pet Care LLC
Honorable mentions:
Diana Bevensee
Bmore Loving
Kelly Zimmerman, Walk The Dog Baltimore
Dry cleaner: Sanitate Dry Cleaners Inc.
Honorable mention:
ZIPS Cleaners
Atlantic Walker Cleaners & Tuxedo rental
Eye/vision care: University of Maryland Eye Associates
Honorable mentions:
Katzen Eye Group
The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute
Eye Candy Opticianry Inc.
Financial adviser: Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors
Honorable mentions:
Kelly Financial Group LLC
Hill Bookkeeping and Consulting
Harford Financial Group
Florist: Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses
Honorable mentions:
The Modest Florist
The Flower Cart
Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts
Funeral home: Ruck Funeral Home Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home Inc.
McComas Family Funeral Homes
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral Home
General practitioner: David Stewart
Honorable mentions:
Pamela Lin
Saint Agnes Medical Group
Betsy A. Fay (tie)
MedStar Health Primary Care (tie)
Hospital: University of Maryland Medical Center
Honorable mentions:
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Insurance company: USAA Corporate Office
Honorable mentions:
Phil Jimeno, State Farm Insurance Agent
Nationwide Insurance, Marsh Insurance & Financial Inc.
Luray Insurance of Baltimore
Jewelry repair: Lakein’s Jewelers of Hamilton
Honorable mentions:
The Parisian Flea
Hunt Valley Jewelers
Charles Nusinov & Sons Jewelers
Locksmith: Easters Locksmith
Honorable mentions:
Baltimore Lock & Hardware Inc.
Schott & Son Locksmith Service
Marina: Long Beach Marina
Honorable mentions:
Anchor Yacht Basin
Bert Jabin Yacht Yard
Nail salon: Blush Nail Lounge & Spa
Honorable mentions:
Charm City Skin
Le’s Nails
QQ Nails & Spa
Ob/gyn practice: Capital Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Hoffman & Associates LLC
Yvette L. Rooks Worrell
Susquehanna OB/GYN and Nurse Midwifery
Orthodontist: David Ross Orthodontics
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Smile Partners
Bel Air Orthodontics
Perkins Dental Care
Pediatric dentist: Kids First Pediatric Dentistry
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Smile Partners
Greenspring Pediatric Dentistry
Growing Smiles (tie)
Main Street Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics of Perring Parkway (tie)
Pediatric practice: Janis Lacovara, St. Joseph Medical Center and University of Maryland Pediatrics at Hanover (tie)
Honorable mentions:
Yvette L. Rooks Worrell
Pavilion Pediatrics
Main Street Pediatrics
Pest control: Brody Brothers Pest Control
Honorable mentions:
On The Fly Pest Solutions
Lynn Pest Control
Bay City Pest Management Co. Inc.
Pet day care: Good Doggie Day Care Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Best Friends Fur Ever
Tecla’s K9 Academy
Camp Bow Wow
Pet groomer: Ruff Riders Mobile Grooming LLC
Honorable mentions:
Cruisin’ Groomin’ LLC
Pet Care Extraordinaire
Diamond Dogs Grooming
Physical therapist: Will Power PT, Sports Physical Therapy
Honorable mentions:
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Forest Hill
Peter Bowman, Physical and Occupational Therapy | The Warehouse at Camden Yards
MedStar Health: Physical Therapy
Storage facility: Self Storage Plus
Honorable mentions:
Simply Self Storage
CubeSmart Self Storage
Cubby Mobile Storage
Tax preparer: Keiser & Keiser CPA
Honorable mention:
Naiman and Associates
Barclay’s Tax Services (tie)
Beverly Bareham (tie)
Kim’s Tax Service LLC (tie)
Urgent care: University of Maryland Urgent Care
Honorable mentions:
Patient First
Dish Baltimore
MedStar Health Urgent Care
ExpressCare Urgent Care Center Festival
Veterinary practice: Lake Shore Pet Hospital
Honorable mentions:
Evergreen Veterinary Care
Belvedere Veterinary Center
Chadwell Animal Hospital