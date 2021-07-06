Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2021 personal services

“Consistency and tradition are a big plus,” said Tom Hollenshade, 68, who — with his brother Tim, 66 — are third-generation owners. Each has worked there for nearly half a century. Most of the 11 employees have been on site at least 10 years; one, for 26. Some customers have been getting tuneups for twice that long, though the station has moved several times through the years. Many folks are on a first-name basis with the staff, said Hollenshade, “which makes this more of a small-town thing. Some come in just to talk; we’re almost like a bar.”