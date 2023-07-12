Personal Services: Baltimore Sun’s Best winners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region, from acupuncturist and garden center to wedding venue and bike shop. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year.

The poll includes nearly 200 categories in six areas — Activities & Arts, Home & Garden, Food & Drink, Lifestyles & Shopping, Personal Services and People & Media. More than 80,000 ballots were cast cultivating a list of your favorite museums, pizza joints, boutiques, TV anchors, radio hosts and more.

Nina-Cecilia Santos, at the White Marsh office of Dental Designs, the practice she co-owns with her husband Kai Weng. Dental Designs was named “Baltimore’s Best Dental Practice.” (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Best Dentist

Dental Designs of Maryland

8114 Sandpiper Circle, Suite #210, White Marsh. 410-834-4284. dentaldesignswhitemarsh.com

There’s a maxim here that dentists follow, an immutable rule of numb: Make sure that your laughter is louder than the sound of your drill.

For the staff at Dental Designs, it’s about making patients feel at ease. When clients slide into the chair, the talk is of families, vacations and the like, both sides catching up on stuff since last they met.

“We [mesh] state-of-the-art technology with old-school values,” said Nina-Cecilia Santos who, with her husband, Kai Weng, are dentists who opened the practice in 2015. “We’re here to show that dentistry can be fun and doesn’t have to be feared.”

At present, they have 5,000 clients, two office locations and several others in the works.

“We’re ‘people’ people who want to elevate the experience of coming to the dentist as a nurturing, and not a negative connotation,” Weng said. To that end, on arrival, patients are offered amenities such as blankets, pillows and aromatherapy candles. They can watch Netflix or Hulu on TVs mounted on the ceiling, or listen to a favorite musical genre. Before leaving, each is given a warm, lemon-scented towel to cleanse the face.

“We make it easy for people to want to come back,” Weng said. “That’s the magic sauce.”

Patients have dozed off during treatment, he said:

“We take that as a compliment. We’d rather you be comfortable enough to fall asleep than to be white-knuckling all of the time.”

With seven dentists totaling 50 years’ experience, the practice offers everything from routine work to root canals, and from implants to cosmetic treatments. Clients range in age from 1 to 99, Weng said, and include well-known media types “whom you’ve heard of if you watch the local news.”

Emergencies are a given: A cheerleader who fell during a routine and chipped a tooth. Or a party-goer who tried to open a beer bottle with his teeth.

“We get at least two of [the latter] each month in summer,” Santos said.

— Mike Klingaman

Acupuncturist: Brian Jackson & Marcos Hsu, University of Maryland Orthopaedics | The Warehouse at Camden Yards

Honorable mentions:

Black Sheep Community Acupuncture

Mend Acupuncture

Cloud 9 Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine (tie)

Zen Path Wellness, LLC (tie)

Audiologist: Bay Area Audiology

Honorable mentions:

Harmony Hearing & Audiology (Festival at Bel Air)

Hearing & Balance Solutions, LLC

Audiology Associates

Tim Hollenshade replaces shocks on a Chevy Tahoe at Hollenshade Auto Services, which has been voted Baltimore's Best. His grandfather started the business in 1939 and it has been in the family for four generations. (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

Auto repair: Hollenshade’s Auto Services

Honorable mentions:

Jones Junction

Brooks-Huff Tire & Auto Centers

Safelite AutoGlass

Bank/credit union: MECU Credit Union

Honorable mentions:

Freedom Federal Credit Union

First Financial Federal Credit Union

SECU Credit Union

Car wash: Canton Car Wash

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Auto Spa Express

Auto Spa

WashWorks

Child care: Celebree School of Forest Hill

Honorable mentions:

Forest Hill Nature Preschool & Childcare, LLC

Lightbridge Academy Timonium

The Goddard School

Chiropractor: Muneses Chiropractic Center

Honorable mentions:

Blaker & Blaker Chiropractic

Robert T. Poane, DC

Daun A. Sigafoose, DC

Computer repair: Byte Right Support

Honorable mentions:

Cheaper Than A Geek

Juvix The Tech Guy

Computer Installations Etc.

Dentist: Dental Designs of Maryland

Honorable mentions:

Laurel Bush Family Dentistry

Waterfront Dental

Valley Dental Health

Dog trainer/facility: B’More Dogs Hon

Honorable mentions:

Best Friends Fur Ever

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Moorhouse Training

Dog walker: Mohr Paws To Please Pet Care

Honorable mentions:

Best Friends Fur Ever

Your Pet Au Pair

Richlyn Rovers Pet Services

Dry cleaner: Zips

Honorable mentions:

Sanitate Dry Cleaners Inc. Co.

Best Cleaners

Mt Vernon Cleaners

Eye/vision care: Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates

Honorable mentions:

Katzen Eye Group

Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine

University of Maryland Eye Associates at Redwood

Financial advisor: Williams Asset Management

Honorable mentions:

Daniel Mong, Greenspring Advisors

Chesapeake Financial Advisors

Harford Financial Group

Florist: Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses

Honorable mentions:

Richardson’s Florist, Gifts & Flower Delivery

The Modest Florist

Dundalk Florist

Funeral home: McComas Family Funeral Homes

Honorable mentions:

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home-Dundalk

Highview Memorial Gardens

Sol Levinson & Bros. Funeral Services, P.A.

General practitioner: One World Healthcare

Honorable mentions:

Sade Turner, NP

Nataleine E. Fripp, MD

University of Maryland Family & Community Medicine at Paca Street

Greater Baltimore Medical Center was voted Best Hospital. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Hospital: Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Honorable mentions:

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

University of Maryland Medical Center

UM St. Joseph Medical Center

Insurance company: AAG Insurance Enterprises

Honorable mentions:

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Charm City Insurance Group

Niyi Aladetohun, Allstate Insurance

Laundromat: Fluf N Fold

Honorable mentions:

Falls Road Laundry

Spin Cycle Coin Laundry

S&R Laundry Services

Locksmith: Robert’s Key Service Inc.

Honorable mention:

Schott & Son

Marina: Goose Harbor Marina

Honorable mention:

Queen Anne Marina

Nail salon: Mia Sorella Nail Studio Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Jordan Thomas Salon at Amyclae

Unique Boutique Nails and Spa

Future Nails (tie)

Sassy Nails Boutique (tie)

Vince Salon & Nails (tie)

Ob/gyn practice: Capital Women’s Care

Honorable mentions:

Obstetrics & Gynecology at GBMC

Steven J. Adashek

Johns Hopkins Community Physicians Ob/Gyn (tie)

The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy (tie)

Orthodontist: Amanda Gallagher Orthodontics

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Orthodontics

Isaacs, Nawy and Stern Orthodontics

Brummer Orthodontics

Pediatric dentist: Bel Air Pediatric Dentistry

Honorable mentions:

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Main Street Children’s Dentistry and Orthodontics of Perring Parkway

Smiles 4 Children

Dr. David Sulkowski of Bright Oaks Pediatric Center in Bel Air has been voted Best Pediatrician. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Pediatric practice: Bright Oaks Pediatric Center

Honorable mentions:

University of Maryland Pediatrics at Hanover

Pediatric Partners

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group – Pediatrics

Pest control: Atlantic Pest Control Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Brody Brothers Pest Control

Bugout Termite & Pest Control Inc.

Terminix

Jimmy Kim, owner of Wagging Lounge Dog Resort, holds Bahgee in outdoor play area. His business is voted Best Pet Day Care. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Pet day care: Wagging Lounge Dog Resort

Honorable mentions:

Best Friends Fur Ever

Good Doggie Day Care

Barks and Blooms

Pet groomer: Best Friends Fur Ever

Honorable mentions:

Canine Couture

Shiney Hineys Pet Grooming

Scrub-A-Dub Dog

Physical therapist: FX Physical Therapy

Honorable mentions:

Optimum Performance & Physical Therapy

Will Power PT, Sports Physical Therapy

University of Maryland Orthopaedics | The Warehouse at Camden Yards

Storage facility: Odenton Self Storage

Tax preparer: Taylor & Company, LLC

Honorable mentions:

Towson Tax & Consulting Services

DiNatale Accounting & Tax Services, LLC

Bishop & Adkins, PA

Edward J Gill & Associates

Urgent care: University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, Inc. in Columbia

Honorable mentions:

Patient First Primary and Urgent Care

MedStar Health: Urgent Care

Patriot Urgent Care, Reisterstown

Veterinary practice: Belvedere Veterinary Center

Honorable mentions:

Falls Road Animal Hospital

Eastern Animal Hospital

Everhart Veterinary Medicine, Cross Keys

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from April to June. The results are generated solely by readers’ votes. The Baltimore Sun does not take responsibility for the services offered or advertised by those listed.