People & Media: Baltimore Sun’s Best winners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region, from acupuncturist and garden center to wedding venue and bike shop. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year.

The poll includes nearly 200 categories in six areas — Activities & Arts, Home & Garden, Food & Drink, Lifestyles & Shopping, Personal services and People & Media. More than 80,000 ballots were cast cultivating a list of your favorite museums, pizza joints, boutiques, TV anchors, radio hosts and more.

Advertisement

For more categories, go to baltimoresun.com/best.

Steve Backmon, aka DJ Steezy, was voted winner for Best DJ for Baltimore's Best 2023. The deejay gigs is a side hustle for the St. Elizabeth School special education teacher. (Kevin Richardson )

Best DJ

DJ Steezy

Advertisement

Steve Backmon, also known by his stage name “DJ Steezy,” grew up in a family of educators and musicians. He discovered his passions as an academic and an artist working as a teacher during the week and a disc jockey on the weekends.

Backmon has been mixing music for almost five years, inspired by his dad, who was also a disc jockey. He received his first mixer from a member of a local community of disc jockeys, and started working gigs as a feature artist. Backmon, who primarily plays at bars and restaurants in Baltimore and Annapolis, said he is looking to expand his business as a headliner for festivals. He said since becoming a DJ, he hasn’t looked back and that winning Baltimore’s Best proves that his years of hard work have not been in vain.

He said it’s also rewarding to see people come to multiple shows.

“The versatility of being able to play for multiple different crowds and multiple different places and still being able to draw on a crowd … has helped me branch out and be able to play so many places around the city,” he said.

Backmon said his two careers occasionally overlap. He works as a special education teacher at St. Elizabeth School in Baltimore, following the career paths of his grandmother and his aunts. He began as a paraeducator and gym teacher assistant and later went back to school at the University of Notre Dame for his masters in teaching. He also DJs for his school’s events including proms, school dances, company parties, and co-workers’ kid’s birthday parties.

Like any other gig, Backmon draws on the energy of his audience to determine what music to play, and lets his mood drive his playlist.

“Music isn’t a sound, it’s a feeling,” Backmon said, quoting a popular phrase for house-music DJs. “I like the idea that music isn’t what you listen to, it’s how you feel when you listen to it.”

— Hailey Closson

Advertisement

Activist: Frank Neighoff, Chesapeake Bay Association Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Kate Cook, Hands on HIIT

Devin Allen

Letrice Gant, Baltimore Ceasefire 365

Author: Charmyra E. Fleming

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Laura Lippman

D. Watkins

Anne Tyler

Clergyperson: Brian Nolan, St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Chesky Tenenbaum, Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland

Craig McLaughlin, Mt. Zion UMC

Jim Muratore, St. Luke’s Church on the Avenue

LSU's Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game. The athlete, from Baltimore, was voted Best College athlete. (Darron Cummings/AP)

College athlete: Angel Reese, LSU

College professor: Gina Laupert, Towson University

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

D. Alan Orr, MICA

Rebecca Bradley, MICA

Shawntaye Adams, Community College of Baltimore County, Catonsville

DJ: DJ Steezy

Honorable mentions:

Global Quan

Advertisement

DJ Kopec

DJ Chuckspinz

Instagram account: @BmoreFood

Honorable mentions:

Krystal Washington, @bubblytv

Wave KD @kingdoue1

Advertisement

Samantha Stern @baltimorefoodscene

Meteorologist: Ava Marie, WBAL

Honorable mentions:

Justin Berk, Just In Weather

Justin Chambers, Fox 45

Tony Pann, WBAL

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Oriole: Adley Rutschman

Honorable mentions:

Cedric Mullins

JB Shepard

Bruce Zimmermann

Personal trainer: Jessica Kern, INLINE Barre

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Lily Pohlenz, F45 Fells Point

Matt Wilson, Do Work Factory

Justin Inman, Dr. Baltimore Big House Fitness

Aaron Dante's podcast, "No Pix After Dark." (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Podcast: No Pix After Dark

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

The Mo & Katy Show

Just LIV

Stavvy’s World (tie)

The City That Breeds (tie)

Politician/government official: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Rep. Jamie Raskin

Tony Giangiordano, Harford County Council

Odette Ramos, Baltimore City Council

Radio host: Laurie DeYoung, WPOC-FM/Baltimore

Honorable mentions:

Justin, Scott, and Spiegel, 98 Rock

Advertisement

C4, WBAL

Tom Hall, WYPR

Radio station: WYPR 88.1 FM

Honorable mentions:

98 Rock Baltimore - WIYY FM

93.1 WPOC

Advertisement

WTMD 89.7 FM

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was voted Best Raven. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Raven: Justin Tucker

Honorable mentions:

Lamar Jackson

Mark Andrews

Redditor: JB Shepard, Puptrait

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Jill Lauren, Jill853

Ping Regis, call_me_ping

School principal: Charles Stembler, Calvert Hall College High School

Honorable mentions:

Sister Patricia McCarron, Notre Dame Preparatory

Advertisement

Chris G. Cook, Homestead - Wakefield Elementary

Sister Susan Louise Eder, Immaculate Heart of Mary

Sports talk show: Big Bad Morning Show, 105.7

Honorable mention:

Mike Popovec, 105-7 The Fan

Stage actor: Emily Karol, Maryland Renaissance Festival

Advertisement

Honorable mentions:

Deborah Hazlett, Everyman Theatre

Jordan B. Stocksdale, Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Cori Dioquino, Strand Theater Co.

TV personality: Denise Koch, WJZ

Honorable mentions:

Advertisement

Jamie Costello, WMAR

Marty Bass, WJZ

Rick Ritter, WJZ

Twitter feed: Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools, @ArchBaltSchools

Honorable mentions:

Carol Ott, @carolsott

Advertisement

The Modest Florist, @ModestFlorist

Courtney Bindl, @notmythirdrodeo (tie)

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

J.B. Shepard, @Puptrait (tie)

Visual artist: Joyce Scott

Honorable mentions:

Juliet Ames

Advertisement

Matt Muirhead

Reed Bmore

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from April to June. The results are generated solely by readers’ votes. The Baltimore Sun does not take responsibility for the services offered or advertised by those listed.