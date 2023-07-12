Lifestyle & Shopping: Baltimore Sun’s Best winners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region, from acupuncturist and garden center to wedding venue and bike shop. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year.

The poll includes nearly 200 categories in six areas — Activities & Arts, Home & Garden, Food & Drink, Lifestyles & Shopping, Personal services and People & Media. More than 80,000 ballots were cast cultivating a list of your favorite museums, pizza joints, boutiques, TV anchors, radio hosts and more.

Mark Foster, president and CEO of Second Chance, sits among items at the Baltimore salvage store. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Best Antiques, Thrift store

Second Chance Inc.

1700 Ridgely St., Baltimore. 410-385-1700. secondchanceinc.org

Inside Second Chance Inc.’s 250,000-square-foot retail warehouse, there are clothes, doors, windows, appliances, spare lumber, art and trinkets for sale.

The pre-loved finds come from homes and commercial buildings up and down the East Coast, including Baltimore, where local landmarks — like the letters from the old Domino Sugars sign — have ended up in the shop’s care.

“[There’s] yard sale stuff all the way up to the very expensive art” is how Mark Foster, the president and CEO of Second Chance Inc., described it. “We say pack a lunch if you’re gonna walk the whole warehouse, because it’s a journey.”

Prices range from two cents all the way up to $20,000, he added.

Founded two decades ago by Foster, 66, Second Chance Inc. offers training and work opportunities to people facing unemployment — whether because they have been formerly incarcerated or hit other hurdles in search of a job.

At Second Chance Inc., workers deconstruct donated homes to fill the warehouse with items of all different design styles.

“You’re looking to remove the materials carefully enough that somebody else would be able to reuse them,” Foster explained. “That’s obviously going to benefit the environment, it’s going to benefit the ability for people to learn new skills.”

Traveling to collect items for the warehouse also opens employees’ minds, according to Foster.

“If you want people to grow and seek a future for themselves, they have to be able to think of it in bigger terms than their current surroundings,” he said.

When warehouse visitors learn about the group’s mission and the background of its employees, “they’re surprised, because they may have stereotyped them in some way,” Foster said.

The way he sees it, that’s part of Second Chance Inc.’s success.

“It’s a combination of appreciating the efforts we’re making for the people in the community who need the most help, as well as the fact that there’s such an eclectic blend and such a massive amount” of goods in the warehouse, he said.

— Abigail Gruskin

Antiques: Second Chance Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Belle Patri

Charlotte Elliott and The Bookstore Nextdoor

The Shabby Button, LLC

Barbershop: Old Line Barbers

Honorable mentions:

Signal Barbershop

Brian Bunce Barbers

Route 1 Barbershop

Barre class: INLINE Barre - Perry Hall

Honorable mentions:

Merritt Clubs

The Mine

The Arena Club

Bicycle shop: Bicycle Connection

Honorable mentions:

Joe’s Bike Shop

Baltimore Bicycle Works

Bike Doctor Bel Air

The Ivy Bookshop, voted Best Bookstore, is located on Falls Road. (Handout)

Bookstore: The Ivy Bookshop

Honorable mentions:

Greedy Reads

Atomic Books

Snug Books, LLC

Braiding: Queen Aisha African Hair Braiding

Bridal shop: K & B Bridals, Bel Air

Honorable mentions:

Betsy Robinson’s Bridal

Gamberdella

Jill Andrews Gowns

Brow threading: Charm City Skin

Honorable mentions:

Richa’s Threading

Dipa Threading & Spa

Car dealership: Jones Junction

Honorable mentions:

Heritage Honda Bel Air

Bill Kidd’s Timonium Toyota

Honda of Owings Mills

Children’s clothing: The Pied Piper

Clothing boutique: Bray & Em Boutique

Honorable mentions:

The Teal Antler Boutique

Poppy & Stella

Brightside Boutique

Consignment/resale shop: The Shabby Button, LLC

Honorable mentions:

Second Chance Inc.

Turnover Shop Inc.

Uptown Cheapskate Timonium

Day spa: Eeyah Holistic Spa

Honorable mentions:

BRIGHTWATER | The Spa at Skin Care Institute

B’More Wellness Studio

Titanium Medspa

Gifts: Bmore Bomb Bath & Skincare, LLC

Honorable mentions:

Sideshow at the American Visionary Art Museum

The Nest on Main

Found Studio | Shop

Grocery store: Wegmans

Honorable mentions:

Trader Joe’s

Eddie’s of Roland Park

MOM’s Organic Market

Gym: E.A. Fit Club

Honorable mentions:

Merritt Clubs

INLINE Barre - Perry Hall

Onelife Fitness - Hunt Valley

Hair salon: Vibe & Co. Salon

Honorable mentions:

Posh Hair Studio

Rock Paper Scissors The Salon

About Faces Day Spa & Salon

Health food/supplement store: MOM’s Organic Market

Honorable mentions:

David’s Natural Market

OK Natural Food Store

The Vitamin Shoppe

Jeweler: Smyth Jewelers

Honorable mentions:

Saxon’s Diamond Centers

Meritage Jewelers

Charles Nusinov & Sons Jewelers

Liquor store: Total Wine & More

Honorable mentions:

The Wine Source

Wells Discount Liquors

Rocks Liquors

Jeremy Robbins, the chief operating officer and lead instructor of Krav Maga Maryland, voted best martial arts facility. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Martial arts: Krav Maga Maryland

Honorable mentions:

Perry Hall White Tiger Martial Arts

Empire Dojo

Guardian Baltimore

Medispa: Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates

Honorable mentions:

Titanium Medspa

LifeMed Institute

The BodyPlace of Maryland

Menswear: John’s Men’s Clothing

Honorable mentions:

Macy’s

The Dapper Luq, Custom Clothier

Different Regard (tie)

HLK Custom (tie)

Music lessons: Baltimore School of Music

Honorable mentions:

Katy’s Music Studio

School of Rock

Music Land

Howl in Hampden is The Baltimore Sun's Best Pet Goods Store. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Pet goods store: Howl

Honorable mentions:

The Mill of Bel Air

Baron’s K-9 Market

Petco

Pool: Merritt Clubs

Honorable mentions:

The Arena Club

Eagle’s Nest Country Club

Fountain Green Swim Club

Retirement community: Broadmead

Honorable mentions:

Lorien Health Services

Residences at Vantage Point

Oak Crest

Shoe store: Van Dyke & Bacon Shoes

Honorable mentions:

Ma Petite Shoe

Holabird Sports

Poppy & Stella

Spin class: REV Cycle Studio

Honorable mentions:

Merritt Clubs

The Mine

Kore Bootcamps and Cycle Studio

Thrift store: Second Chance Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Savers

The Shabby Button, LLC

2nd Ave Thrift Superstore

Shift Yoga Studio, named Best Yoga studio. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Yoga studio: Shift Yoga Studio

Honorable mentions:

The Yoga Center of Columbia

BreakAway Yoga Studio

Breathing Dragon Yoga Harbor Point

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from April to June. The results are generated solely by readers’ votes. The Baltimore Sun does not take responsibility for the services offered or advertised by those listed.