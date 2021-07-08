Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2021 home & garden

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region from antiques to urgent care. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year. Several businesses stood out from the crowd despite the downturn in commerce due to the pandemic.
Winners of the Readers’ Choice ballot were selected by readers in May.
For more categories, go to baltimoresun.com/best.
Best Interior Design
Studio A Staging
The calls stream in, from homeowners who are at their wit’s end.
“I have a living room that I don’t know what to do with. Can you help me?”
For seven years, Aimee Breeden has transformed home interiors — often muddled with clutter and random furnishings — to bring peace of mind to clients long at odds with their décor.
“I love challenges; they drive me,” said Breeden, 33, of Cockeysville. “We create atmospheres that make people happy; we’re creating a functional space that they love. A lot of people don’t know what they want until they actually see it. And when we’re finished [with new furniture, flooring, lighting and color schemes], there’s nothing more rewarding than the looks on their faces.”
Her staff has tackled projects in cozy row homes, condos and spacious (8,000-square foot) dwellings. Customers hail from Maryland, neighboring states and the District of Columbia and may pay from $1,500 for one room’s makeover to $30,000 and up for larger tasks.
It’s the relationships she forms with clients that might set her apart from others in the field, Breeden said.
“It’s important to click with people. They trust us with their homes,” she said. “You can’t just walk into a house and create a vision. You have to prep for it, make drawings and search for all the right pieces. Detail is so important, to the point where a single pillow can make a difference in a room.”
Raised in Parkton and the daughter of a cabinetmaker, Breeden taught preschool until “my creativity got the best of me” and she changed careers in 2014. She worked from a garage, borrowed her father’s truck to move furniture and built her trade by word-of-mouth. She does about 100 makeovers a year, in addition to a home staging business in which she furnishes vacant homes on the market to help them sell.
There have been challenges, to be sure.
“One client, an artist, had dark hardwood floors, an exposed brick fireplace and bright orange and yellow walls,” said Breeden. “It was eccentric, like you’d see in Hampden. But she didn’t want us to paint, so we brought in a teal couch and other [softer] furnishings.”
The bottom line? Said Breeden, “You want to love your room and have it make you happy. That did it, for her.” — Mike Klingaman
1010 N. Chester Ave., Baltimore. 410-925-7498. studioastaging.com
Cleaning service: Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners
Electrician: Walter Electric
Honorable mentions:
Dynamo Electric LLC
Horton Electrical Services
Benfield Electric Co. Inc.
Flooring and carpeting: Bode Floors
Honorable mentions:
Carpet Land
Jim Boyd’s Carpet & Rug Outlet
Ibello Upholstery Inc. (tie)
Jason Brown Wood Floors (tie)
Furniture store: North Furnishings
Honorable mentions:
Adorn Vintage Furniture & Designs
Su Casa Furniture
Second Chance Inc.
Garden center/nursery: Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses
Honorable mentions:
Valley View Farms
B Willow
Green Fields Nursery
Handyman: Ralphie’s Repairs
Honorable mentions:
Just-In-Time Renovations
Senior Handy Services
Hardware store: Falkenhan’s Hardware
Honorable mentions:
Waverly Ace Hardware
Canton Ace Hardware
Federal Hill Ace Hardware
Home security installation: Vector Security
Homebuilder: Point Modular Homes
Honorable mentions:
Bob Ward Homes
K. Hovnanian
Koch Homes
HVAC repair: Amazing Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
Honorable mentions:
BGE Home
Pipco Air Conditioning & Heating
Sila Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing
Interior designer: Studio A Staging
Honorable mentions:
Gary Godbey
Sunnyfields Cabinetry
Landscaper: Maxalea Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Sun Nurseries Inc.
Bob Jackson Landscapes Inc.
Rhine Landscaping
Lawn mower repair: Rosedale Paint & Hardware
Lighting: Wilson Lighting & Interiors
Moving company: Charm City Movers
Honorable mention:
County Movers
Painter: Coady Painting & Decorating
Honorable mentions:
CertaPro Painters
Colors Renovation
Plumbing: Len the Plumber LLC
Honorable mentions:
Pasadena Plumbers Inc.
Horizon Services
Ken Griffin Plumbing Services Inc.
Real estate agent: Jameson Cokas, The Cokas Group of Next Step Realty
Honorable mentions:
Jojo Olaseha, Next Step Realty
Meighan Sweeney, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Stephanie Bamberger, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Remodeling: Cornerstone Remodeling LLC
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Construction
Window World
Empire Home Remodeling Inc. (tie)
Just-In-Time Renovations (tie)
Roofer: Badger Contracting
Honorable mentions:
Phil DiBello Family Roofing
Nu Look Home Design
Allied Remodeling (tie)
Just-In-Time Renovations (tie)
Rug cleaner: Glyndon Lord Baltimore Cleaners
Honorable mention:
Borhani Rug Co.
Solar installation: Maryland Solar Solutions Inc.
Honorable mention:
Nu Look Home Design