Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2021 home & garden

Raised in Parkton and the daughter of a cabinetmaker, Breeden taught preschool until “my creativity got the best of me” and she changed careers in 2014. She worked from a garage, borrowed her father’s truck to move furniture and built her trade by word-of-mouth. She does about 100 makeovers a year, in addition to a home staging business in which she furnishes vacant homes on the market to help them sell.