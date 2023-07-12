Food & Drink: Baltimore Sun’s Best winners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region, from acupuncturist and garden center to wedding venue and bike shop. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year.

The poll includes nearly 200 categories in six areas — Activities & Arts, Home & Garden, Food & Drink, Lifestyles & Shopping, Personal Services and People & Media. More than 80,000 ballots were cast cultivating a list of your favorite museums, pizza joints, boutiques, TV anchors and more.

For more categories, go to baltimoresun.com/best.

Macarons are a popular item at Flavor Bakery and Cafe in Bel Air, which has been named Best of Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Best Bakery and Best Gluten-free

Flavor Cupcakery

118 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air. 443-371-6664. flavorcupcakery.com

Shelley Stannard, the owner of Flavor Cupcakery, isn’t a baker “by passion or trade,” she said.

The mom of three, who once worked in advertising and marketing, originally wanted to open a home décor store. When she noticed that people weren’t inclined to spend as much on their homes in 2008 and 2009, during the recession, she ran with her sister’s idea to open a cupcake shop instead.

“We did not have a good high-end bakery in the area,” Stannard, 56, said. “We needed that go-to place that was local.”

It was a “huge learning curve” opening the bakery in 2010, Stannard said.

Prior to launching her business, she baked to formulate the recipes. Now, Flavor Cupcakery has 11 full-time pastry chefs, whipping up favorites including a “black bottom” chocolate cupcake with cream cheese filling and chocolate chips.

Stannard’s pick is a cheesecake cupcake with graham cracker crust, vanilla cake and a cream cheese filling.

“A lot of our cupcakes are pretty intricate, with crusts, with fillings, with special garnishes,” she said. “Most people come in looking for things that are a little bit more extravagant.”

Stannard appreciates the process, taking inspiration from a childhood neighbor in Massachusetts who “always baked from scratch,” she recalled.

At Flavor Cupcakery, Stannard sources all of her ingredients from a Maryland distributor. She even serves up sweets that are vegan, gluten free and “glegan” — a combination of the two.

The shop takes custom orders for events and special occasions. New or limited-edition flavors are announced on Instagram.

“We’re consistent with what we’ve offered throughout the years,” Stannard said. “But we also are always trying to keep it exciting. … We’re always bringing something new to the table that keeps people coming in the door.”

“It’s just a little escape from life,” she said of the world she’s created in the shop.

— Abigail Gruskin

Frank’s Pizza and Pasta owner Gennaro Buontempo, center, with his father Armando, right, and brother Daniel, were voted "best pizza" in this year's Baltimore's Best awards. (Kevin Richardson )

Best Lunch, Pizza

Frank’s Pizza & Pasta

6620 Belair Road, Baltimore. 410-254-2900. frankspizzaandpasta.com

It may be named for just one man, but Frank’s Pizza & Pasta is the definition of a family affair.

Cousins Frank Mastrantuono and Armando Buontempo flipped a coin to decide whether they would call their Overlea restaurant Frank’s or Armando’s. Mastrantuono won the flip, and in 1985 the two opened Frank’s, a laid-back, genial spot specializing in pizza, subs and other Italian favorites.

Tragedy almost closed the restaurant just four years after it opened. In 1989, Mastrantuono was at work when the neighboring pharmacy was robbed. A stray bullet flew through the wall and struck the restaurateur, killing him on his 32nd birthday.

The restaurant’s strip-mall setting may lead some diners to pass Frank’s by, but don’t overlook this pizzeria, which serves up friendly service, hearty pasta and high-quality New York- and Detroit-style pies.

After nearly 40 years, Buontempo is still a fixture at the restaurant, making the rounds to greet customers and check in on the kitchen. The day-to-day operations, however, have fallen to his sons, Gennaro and Daniel Buontempo, who grew up at Frank’s and now have some innovations of their own for the family business.

Frank’s Pizza and Pasta, Detroit-style “Big Mama Buratta” pizza with vodka tomato sauce, pepperoni, creamy burrata and sprinkle with basil. (Kevin Richardson )

When the brothers took over in 2020, the pizza recipe they inherited was guided more by gut feeling than precise measurements.

“It was like a traditional, New York-style pizza shop, where you don’t have recipes,” Daniel said. “My brother took it to the next level and made it into a science.”

Gennaro, who goes by Gerry, uses a natural starter to make the pizza dough at Frank’s, and then allows it to ferment for 72 hours before baking to develop a more robust flavor. Though the pies are New York-style, the restaurant adds a char to the crust that’s reminiscent of a Neapolitan slice.

That care extends to the rest of the menu: The chicken cheesesteak, for instance, uses fresh chicken breasts, marinated for several days before being chopped on the grill and layered with provolone and your choice of toppings. The Rosa pasta, farfalle noodles topped with vodka sauce, chicken, shrimp and lump crab meat, is a Frank’s specialty and a standout of the restaurant’s extensive pasta menu.

Gerry and Daniel recently purchased a mobile brick oven to make pizza on the road, so you can now find Frank’s pizza at local breweries and private events. The brothers are also thinking about expanding with another restaurant of their own.

Whatever comes next, Frank’s won’t be going anywhere.

“We want to keep our father’s legacy going,” said Gerry. That includes the restaurant’s recipe for success: “Really good food will keep them coming back,” he said, “but with us it’s a family atmosphere.”

— Amanda Yeager

Asian: Ekiben

Honorable mentions:

Chopstix Gourmet and Sushi Bar

Fuji Sushi

Bamboo Garden

Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery

Honorable mentions:

The Yummery

Cake By Jason Hisley

Woodlea Bakery

Barbecue: Mission BBQ

Honorable mentions:

Chaps Pit Beef Baltimore

Andy Nelson’s Barbecue Restaurant & Catering

Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar

Bartender: Jessica Kern, Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Ashlee Wiley, DeSantis Restaurant and Bar

Marijo Paterniti, Lib’s Grill Perry Hall

Brendan Forsythe, Little Havana

Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Roland Park

Sunshine Grille Bistro & Catering

Blue Moon Cafe

Brewery: Independent Brewing Co.

Honorable mentions:

Hopkins Farm Brewery

Checkerspot Brewing Co.

UNION Craft Brewing

Burger: The Abbey Burger Bistro

Honorable mentions:

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Fuzzies Burgers

The Local

Caribbean: Little Havana

Honorable mentions:

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

Judy’s Island Grill

Jerk Taco

Caterer: The Classic Catering People

Honorable mentions:

Pairings Bistro

The Local

Lib’s Grill Perry Hall

Chef: Zack Trabbold, The Local

Honorable mentions:

Joe Lancelotta, Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant

Cindy Wolf, Charleston

Austin Karrasch, Ouzo Bay

Chinese: NiHao

Honorable mentions:

Joey Chiu’s Greenspring Inn

The Orient Restaurant

Bamboo Garden Restaurant

Cocktails: The Bluebird Cocktail Room

Honorable mentions:

Dutch Courage

Clavel

The Local

Coffee: Morning Mugs Coffee

Honorable mentions:

Zeke’s Coffee

Coffee Coffee

Artifact Coffee

Crabcake: Koco’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar

Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

G&M Restaurant

Deli: Di Pasquale’s Marketplace

Honorable mentions:

Attman’s Delicatessen

Savona - Fine Italian Foods and Wine

Ravage Deli

Dessert: Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop

Honorable mentions:

Flavor Cupcakery

Cake By Jason Hisley

Diablo Doughnuts

Diner: EC Diner

Honorable mentions:

Blue Moon Cafe

Double T Diner

Nautilus Diner

Distillery: Sagamore Spirit Distillery

Honorable mentions:

Baltimore Spirits Co.

Old Line Spirits

Ellicott Distilling Co.

Ethiopian: Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant

Farmers market: Bel Air Farmers’ Market

Honorable mentions:

Baltimore Farmers’ Market

32nd Street Farmers Market

PA Dutch Market Cockeysville

Food hall: R. House

Honorable mentions:

Cross Street Market

Belvedere Square

Lexington Market

Food truck: B-More Greek Grill

Honorable mentions:

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Mr. Souvlaki

Pizza di Joey

Gluten-free: Flavor Cupcakery

Honorable mentions:

Harmony Bakery

Ekiben

Papi’s Tacos Towson

Happy hour: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub Perry Hall

Nick’s Fish House

Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar

Ice cream: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream

Bmore Licks

The Charmery

Indian: Peerce’s

Honorable mentions:

Sizzling Bombay

The Mint Room

Ambassador Dining Room

Italian: Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Frank’s Pizza & Pasta

Italian Sensation

La Scala Ristorante Italiano

Japanese: Fuji Sushi

Honorable mentions:

Shoyou Sushi

Azumi

Yama Sushi Bar

Juice: Pure Raw Juice

Honorable mentions:

YogaFresh

Berri Purple

Gangster Vegan Organics (tie)

Z Vault (tie)

Korean: Ekiben

Honorable mentions:

Jong Kak

Shin Chon

Brown Rice Korean Grill

Latin American: Taco Love Grill Inc.

Honorable mentions:

La Cuchara

Plaza México

Cocina Luchadoras

Lunch: Frank’s Pizza & Pasta

Honorable mentions:

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Sunshine Grille Bistro & Catering

Gertrude’s

Mediterranean: Samos Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Mr. Souvlaki

Ouzo Bay

Samos Greek Island Grill

Middle Eastern: The Helmand

Honorable mentions:

Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen

Ammoora (tie)

Maggie’s Farm (tie)

Villagio Cafe (tie)

Outdoor dining: Nick’s Fish House

Honorable mentions:

Bowley’s on the Bay

Peerce’s

Little Havana (tie)

The Valley Inn (tie)

Pizza: Frank’s Pizza & Pasta

Honorable mentions:

Pizza di Joey

Pizza John’s

Margherita Pizza Of Bel Air

Poke: Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz

Honorable mentions:

Poke Bowl

Hilo Poke & Sushi

Blowfish Poke & Grill

Ramen: Akira Ramen & Izakaya

Honorable mentions:

Ramen Utsuke

EJJI Ramen

Mi & Yu Noodle Bar

Raw bar: Thames Street Oyster House

Honorable mentions:

Lib’s Grill Perry Hall

Dylan’s Oyster Cellar

Ryleigh’s Oyster

Server: Jaidyn Humphrey, Frazier’s On the Avenue

Honorable mentions:

Jimmy Neilson, Maggie’s Farm

Dennis Bushee, Massoni’s Italian Restaurant

Jenna Brouse, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. (tie)

Jessica “Cheeks” Haines, Charly’s (tie)

Snowball: Snoasis

Honorable mentions:

Emmorton Snowballs & Ice Cream

Sharon’s Shaved Ice Snowballs

Ice Queens Snowball Shop

Soul food: Southern Blues

Honorable mentions:

Blacksauce Kitchen

PlattaKing

Papi Cuisine

Soup: Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

Honorable mentions:

Petit Louis Bistro

One Eleven Main

Soup’s On

Steamed crabs: Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant

Honorable mentions:

Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Costas Inn

Mr. Bill’s Terrace Inn Crab House

Taco: Taco Love Grill Inc.

Honorable mentions:

Clavel

La Tolteca

Mucho Gusto

Tea house: Tea by Two

Honorable mentions:

Emma’s Tea Spot

Grace Table Tea Room

Kung Fu Tea X TKK Chicken

Thai: Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen

Honorable mentions:

Bodhi Corner

Thai Spice

Thai Arroy

Vegan: Golden West Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Great Sage

The Land of Kush

Harmony Bakery (tie)

One World Cafe (tie)

View: The Bygone

Honorable mentions:

Rusty Scupper Restaurant & Bar

Nick’s Fish House

Bowleys on the Bay

Wedding cake: The Yummery

Honorable mentions:

Cake by Jason Hisley

SugarBakers Cakes

Flavor Cupcakery

Wine list: Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

Linganore Winecellars

Harford Vineyard & Winery

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The Wine Collective

Wings: C.R. Wings

Honorable mentions:

Kislings Tavern

iBar

Route 24 Ale House

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from April to June. The results are generated solely by readers’ votes. The Baltimore Sun does not take responsibility for the services offered or advertised by those listed.