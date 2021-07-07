Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2021 food & drink

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region from antiques to urgent care. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year. Several businesses stood out from the crowd despite the downturn in commerce due to the pandemic.
Winners of the Readers’ Choice ballot were selected by readers in May.
For more categories, go to baltimoresun.com/best.
Best chef, Best Asian restaurant
Steve Chu, Ekiben
It’s not hard to see what people like about Ekiben, the Asian fusion chain with branches in Fells Point and Hampden.
They serve affordable Cantonese and Thai-inspired dishes that pop with flavors equal parts surprising and satisfying. Portions tend toward the ginormous: a typical serving of crispy chicken or catfish is almost enough to feed two people (but it’s so tasty you won’t want to split it).
For another thing, Steve Chu, its co-founder who started the chain in the Fells Point farmer’s market, is one of the nicest guys in the hospitality industry.
Customers got a taste of that a few months ago, when Chu and his business partner Ephrem Abebe drove six hours to Vermont. In a story that received international attention, they prepared their tempura broccoli for a terminally ill customer who had specifically requested the dish on her deathbed.
To everyone else, it was an act of incredible generosity, one that warmed hearts and drew tears. The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board called the story “nourishment for our souls.”
To Chu: “It was a no-brainer.” Where other businesses would have sent publicists scrambling to advertise their good works, Chu kept it low-key. He seems to recoil from direct praise, preferring instead to boost his team.
For Ekiben events manager Joe Añonuevo, who came with Chu on the trip to Vermont, stories like that show just how much Ekiben means to its customers, and how important every job in the kitchen is, whether it’s as small as chopping onions for a garnish. “You could turn someone’s day around just by giving them that nice meal.”
The former Marine says a concern for other people just doesn’t apply to customers, but to the way Chu treats his employees. “I’d rather be here than anywhere else.”
But love isn’t the only ingredient that goes into the food at Ekiben. It’s also a smartly run operation.
The restaurant prides itself on consistency, says Leonardo Iranzo, the director of research and development. “We sell 2,000 chicken sandwiches a week. They all have to be the same.”
And the team has learned to thrive “in the weeds,” restaurant speak for when the kitchen is slammed with orders. They just turn up the hip-hop and get cooking, said Mary Anne Delano, general manager of the Hampden location. “It’s a lot of fun. We can be pretty loud and obnoxious.” — Christina Tkacik
911 W. 36th St., Hampden. 443-682-7306.
1622 Eastern Ave., Fells Point. 410-558-1914. ekibenbaltimore.com
Asian: Ekiben
Honorable mentions:
Spice and Dice Thai Restaurant
Shoyou Sushi
Joey Chiu’s Greenspring Inn
Bakery: Cake by Jason Hisley
Honorable mentions:
Crust by Mack
THB Bagelry & Deli
Café Dear Leon
Barbecue: Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar
Honorable mentions:
Chaps Pit Beef
Andy Nelson’s Barbecue Restaurant & Catering
Mission BBQ
Breakfast: THB Bagelry and Deli
Honorable mentions:
Blue Moon Cafe
Miss Shirley’s Café
Double T Diner
Brewery: Union Craft Brewing
Honorable mentions:
Checkerspot Brewing Co.
The Brewer’s Art
Waverly Brewing Co.
Burger: The Abbey Burger Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Frazier’s on the Avenue
Urban Burger Bar
Clark Burger
Caribbean: Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine
Honorable mentions:
Old Major
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Caterer: Lib’s Grill Perry Hall
Honorable mentions:
Copper Kitchen
Manor Tavern Catering
Zeffert & Gold Catering & Event Planning
Chef: Steve Chu, Ekiben
Honorable mentions:
John Creger, Fuisine
Cindy Wolf
Jason Daniloski, Silver Queen Cafe
Chinese: Joey Chiu’s Greenspring Inn
Honorable mentions:
Paul Chen Hong Kong Restaurant
Asian Court
Central Asia
Cocktails: Taco Love Grill
Honorable mentions:
Fuisine
The Bluebird Cocktail Room
Dutch Courage
Coffee: Cuples Tea House
Honorable mentions:
Zeke’s Coffee
Ceremony Coffee
Baltimore Coffee
Crabcake: Koco’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
Faidley’s Seafood
Deli: Di Pasquale’s Harborview Inc.
Honorable mentions:
Trinacria Baltimore
Attman’s Delicatessen
THB Bagelry and Deli
Dessert: Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop
Honorable mentions:
The Charmery
Balti’Marons
Codetta Bake Shop
Diner: Blue Moon Cafe
Honorable mentions:
Double T Diner
Southside Diner
Sip & Bite
Distillery: Baltimore Spirits Co.
Honorable mention:
Old Line Cocktail & Wine Bar
Farmers market: Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar
Honorable mentions:
Waverly | 32nd Street Farmers Market
Fells Point Farmers Market
Pennsylvania Dutch Market
Farmers market stand: Oak Spring Farm
Honorable mentions:
Diehl’s Produce
Balti’marons
Food hall: R. House
Honorable mentions:
Mount Vernon Marketplace
Whitehall Mill
Cross Street Market
Food truck: La Migueleña Food Truck
Honorable mentions:
Gypsy’s Truckstaurant
Greek on the Street
Pizza di Joey
Gluten-free: Harmony Bakery
Happy hour: Max’s Taphouse
Honorable mentions:
Frazier’s on the Avenue
The Muddy Beaver
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar
Ice cream: Taharka Brothers Ice Cream
Honorable mentions:
The Charmery
Bmore Licks
Prigel Family Creamery
Indian: Akbar Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Ambassador Dining Room
Namaste Baltimore
Royal Taj Restaurant
Italian: Amicci’s of Little Italy
Honorable mentions:
Di Pasquale’s Marketplace
Hersh’s
Pizza di Joey
Japanese: Yama Sushi Bar
Honorable mentions:
Chiyo Sushi
Minato Sushi Bar
Sushi King
Juice: Pure Raw Juice
Honorable mention:
Sunset Raw Juice Bar
Korean: Jong Kak
Honorable mentions:
Kong (Pocha)
Koba Korean BBQ
Red Tigers Asian BBQ
Latin: Taco Love Grill
Honorable mentions:
Little Havana
Mi Comalito Restaurant & Bar
Cinco de Mayo
Lunch: Chaps Pit Beef
Honorable mentions:
THB Bagelry and Deli
Common Ground Cafe
Frazier’s on the Avenue
Mediterranean: Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen
Honorable mentions:
Samos Restaurant
Cypriana
Terri’s Café
Middle Eastern: The Helmand
Honorable mentions:
Maiwand Grill
Lebanese Taverna
Damaskino Mediterranean Market
Outdoor dining: Nick’s Fish House
Honorable mentions:
Cosima
Gertrude’s
Manor Tavern
Pandemic delivery: True Meal Prep
Honorable mentions:
Taharka Brothers Ice Cream Factory
Pizza di Joey
Yes Chef!
Pizza: Pizza di Joey
Honorable mentions:
Pizza John’s
Paulie Gee’s
Homeslyce
Poke: Ono Poke
Honorable mention:
Poke Bowl
Ramen: Kippo Ramen
Honorable mentions:
Mi & Yu Noodle Bar
Ejji Ramen
Ramen Utsuke
Raw bar: Dylan’s Oyster Cellar
Honorable mentions:
Thames Street Oyster House
Lib’s Grill Perry Hall
Server: Marvin Javier, Taco Love Grill
Honorable mentions:
Shelly Hammer, Frazier’s on the Avenue
Bernadette Kubik, Double T Diner
Kate Bennett, Bondhouse Kitchen
Snowball: Quality Snowballs
Honorable mentions:
Elizabeth’s & Zyggie’s Snowballs
Original Hawaiian Island Snoballs
J & T Snowballs
Soul Food: Papi Cuisine
Honorable mentions:
Terra Cafe
Dodah’s Kitchen
Soup: Atwater’s Belvedere Square Market
Honorable mentions:
The Urban Oyster
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
Double T Diner
Steamed crab: Conrad’s Crabs & Seafood Market
Honorable mentions:
Nick’s Fish House
Captain James Seafood Palace
Salty Dog’s Crab House Inc.
Taco: Taco Love Grill
Honorable mentions:
Tortilleria Sinaloa
Vida Taco Bar Harbor Point
Mezcal Mexican Restaurant & Bar
Thai: Mayuree Thai Tavern
Honorable mentions:
Bodhi Federal Hill
Spice & Dice Thai Restaurant
Thai Rainbow
Vegan: My Mama’s Vegan
Honorable mention:
True Meal Prep
View: The Bygone
Honorable mentions:
McFaul’s Ironhorse Tavern
Cindy Lou’s Fish House
L.P. Steamers
Wedding cake: Cake by Jason Hisley
Honorable mentions:
Sugar Bakers
Yia Yia’s Bakery
Fenwick Bakery
Wine list: 13.5% Wine Bar
Honorable mentions:
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Charleston
Manor Tavern
Winery: Harford Vineyard & Winery
Wings: iBar
Honorable mentions:
Kislings Tavern
Frazier’s on the Avenue
The Local Fry